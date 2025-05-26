"A new chapter" - Synology showcases some exciting, and unexpected, ecosystem additions at Computex 2025

TechRadar Pro recently attended Computex 2025, the world’s largest computing event, where we caught up with Synology to see what it was bringing to the event.

Synology announced a host of new products and tools at Computex 2025, including its next generation of storage solution for enterprise, alongside as ushering in a ‘New Chapter’ in surveillance technology

"At Synology, our goal has always been to build a data management ecosystem our customers can trust," said Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology. "We design our solutions to offer not only unparalleled ease of use, but also industry-leading security, reliability, and data privacy, empowering both organizations and individuals to manage their data with confidence."

PAS7700 flagship enterprise storage

The first part of the launch was dedicated to the PAS7700 - an active-active NVMe storage solution for enterprises specifically designed for mission-critical enterprise workloads.

Synology’s Cody Hall spoke to the audience about the ‘effortless setup’ for deployment within minutes, and the ease of use of the system.

The PAS offers ‘non-disruptive everything’, Hall explained, which means that replacing RAM, server updates, or any other potentially disruptive work won’t cause downtime for your organisation.

In terms of security, the PAS7700 has built-in 3-2-1-1 protection capabilities, including immutable snapshots, replication, and backup options.

Memory maps are saved and can be replicated into a memory pool thanks to the system’s memory cache protection, and there’s hardware level fault tolerance and software/firmware upgrade failover that occurs in under five seconds, which is a graceful process that means you won’t suffer any interruptions.

The device also comes with AMD infinity guard and drive protection for hardware security, as well as MFA and access controls.

Hall explained that file activity/ransomware monitoring protect PAS7700 customer data, and that immutability and volume encryption are significant features of the device.

The PAS7700 will be available from the second half of 2025, and although pricing has not yet been announced, the company confirmed this device is ‘engineered to provide exceptional performance with cost efficiency in mind’ and enables enterprises to ‘achieve primary storage-grade performance and reliability at the cost of mainstream storage’.

"PAS7700 is the culmination of Synology's 25 years of engineering experience in data management and storage," said Kenneth Hsu, Director of the System Group at Synology.

"By combining our deep software and hardware development expertise with close collaboration with partners and enterprise customers, we've engineered PAS7700 to deliver ultra-high performance at a price point previously unseen in the enterprise storage market."

A shift to surveillance

Another part of Synology’s ‘New Chapter’ saw the firm unveil C2 surveillance, a video surveillance as-a-service (VSaaS) tool which provides server-less non-disruptive cloud monitoring.

Synology’s move into site monitoring and surveillance continues with the C2, and Synology shares its goal of building a ‘comprehensive ecosystem that enables seamless integration and management’ for customers.

The new platform has three core components; plug and play being the first, followed by continuity-first infrastructure, and smart-scaling architecture.

We were treated to a real-time demonstration of the C2 in action, which Synology managed to set up in just over a minute, and which showcased the incident alerts with a full view of the Synology HQ break room - and AI detection tool was then used to identify features of the footage.

As part of the continuity-first infrastructure, the system uses microSD cards for 24/7 industrial grade recording, which minimises the risk of any lost footage.

The failover offline mode, which was also shown to us - although a slight mishap meant that the app failed to load before crashing - so maybe a few tweaks might be needed before launch day, which is set to be later in 2025.

The scalability of the system is a core consideration for Synology, especially given that the company is developing a growing security ecosystem.

C2 Surveillance leverages cloud infrastructure for central camera management across sites, with integration for Windows Active Directory, as well as role-based access controls for added safety.