More Android Automotive apps will soon make their way into cars

Minor tweaks by developers will ensure apps are cleared for use

Gaming and streaming services are the focus in the first wave

An increasing number of major automotive manufacturers are turning to Android Automotive as the operating system of choice to power the infotainment systems of modern cars. It’s a no-brainer really: a tablet-like user experience that includes native Google Maps is arguably all the software you ever need.

However, the Google Play store often makes for a rather depressing browse when accessing it from a vehicle’s infotainment system, purely because the number of apps that have been cleared for safe and legal use in the automotive space is currently limited.

But that’s all about to change, as Google has announced a "car ready mobile apps program" that it says will distribute eligible mobile apps in the video, games and browser categories to cars with “little to no additional development work”.

This will hopefully fast-track a glut of new apps into the Google Play store, meaning drivers and vehicle owners will have a lot more to download from the aforementioned categories in February and thereafter.

According to Android Authority, Google has essentially spent time scouring the Google Play store for quality mobile apps that are large-screen compatible and evaluating them to see if they’re safe to use in cars while they’re parked.

On top of this, the apps have to be able to work with the x86 CPUs and relative Application Binary Interface (ABI) found in most current automotive applications, rather than the ARM devices found in mobile devices and tablets.

While this first wave of the program is focussing on the previously mentioned three categories and features a fairly strict set of compatibility guidelines, the company says that a glut of apps will also work with a recent 'compatibility mode' software update that is being rolled out to Android Automotive-powered vehicles.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysis: Edging towards a smartphone experience in the car

(Image credit: Google)

Out of the many infotainment systems that I have used over the past 12 months, those that run Android Automotive have consistently been up there with some of the best.

They are slick, easy to use and the fact that Google Maps talks to the vehicle in question ensures route-planning and navigation is carried out with EV battery range and charging in mind.

However, the Google Play store has been fairly limited in what it can offer on the increasingly large touchscreen displays found in current generation vehicles.

There is also a discrepancy between which models and manufacturers get the largest choice of apps, as Google has to certify vehicles to “meet the program requirements” before it rolls out updates, according to Android Authority.

The same applies here, as the apps that have been fast-tracked via the car ready mobile apps program will only be available on those vehicles with Google built-in that the Californians tech giant says meet all of tis requirements.

The good news is that Google is working with OEMs to bolster its roster of certified manufacturers and brands, meaning it's highly likely that most cars running Android Automotive will have access to a far greater number of apps by the middle of 2025.