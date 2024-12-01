Best Buy Cyber Monday savings event starts now – here are the 44 best deals I'd buy

With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale is now underway with savings of up to 50% on TVs, laptops, headphones, tablets, appliances, phones, and more. I've searched through the retailer's latest batch of offers and picked out the 44 best deals I recommend from this final major shopping event of the year.

If you've been following any of our deals coverage over the last couple of weeks then the majority of these Cyber Monday deals will look very familiar. It seems Best Buy has simply kept many of its offers from last month live for an extra couple of days. Consider this your last chance to bag one before the sales are gone for good.

And there are some great deals in the Cyber Monday sale at Best Buy I wouldn't want you to miss. There's this LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV for $599.99 (was $799.99) that I'm amazed is still available at such a low price for a fantastic TV. I'm also a fan of these discounts of up to $190 off Beats headphones and this Microsoft Surface Pro 11 + Keyboard Bundle for $899.99 (was $1,349.99) – great value for a high-performance laptop.

The Best Buy Cyber Monday sale ends at midnight on December 3 so there's not a lot of time left to bag a bargain. You might also want to check out our wider Cyber Monday deals coverage before then for all the best offers from other retailers

Best Buy Cyber Monday sale - the top 44 deals

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and is down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The combination of its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the option to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. The less demanding ChromeOS ensures cheaper entry-level components such as the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM go further. It also means that battery life is considerably improved compared to Windows machines, with up to 10 hours available on a single charge.

Sony PlayStation 5: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Best Buy The PS5 is the console I use the most and it's now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. If you or the person you're buying for is a fan of NBA or Fortnite then you can also get bundles with the latest game or extras such as in-game items and V-Bucks included for the same price.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. It's the one I bought last Black Friday and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a record-low price.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around, more than a year after their launch, especially now they've slipped to under $100 at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched. Especially at this price, which is a new record-low by $10.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Best Buy This is a new low price for the fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones and it's a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Best Buy As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a better offer during Black Friday.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Coffee Maker: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Best Buy This upgraded version of the single-serve Nespresso machine comes in a sleek black design and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Plus, there's a detachable water tank on the side for easy cleaning and refilling. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Oura Ring Generation 3: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Save $50 on the up-front cost of either a Heritage or a Horizon (angular surface) design. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4. This discount saves you the lion's share of a year's subscription to the $5.99 a month Oura Membership, increasing the value of the overall package.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Display - 13-inch OLED

CPU - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB As a long-time Surface Pro owner, I'm considering an upgrade to one of these new models after this biggest-ever discount as we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for all of your essential files and applications.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for one of the best action cameras you can buy, then look no further than the GoPro Hero 13 Black. With this healthy $100 saving on the camera and a bundle of handy accessories, you'll be up and running in no time. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a class-leading suite of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion. Best Buy has discounted the excellent flagship phone by $350 for Black Friday, so if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Best Buy The latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a hefty discount for Black Friday. Underneath, it's the best Apple Watch on the market, with support for the latest WatchOS11 software. It has great chops for adventure, water sports, mountain biking, climbing, hiking, construction, and anything else you can throw at it. It's got phenomenal battery life, a bright display, and Apple's S9 chip.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $749.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Best Buy's latest Cyber Monday laptop deals feature this slightly older but excellent value-for-money high-end machine from Dell. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD, it's a smart buy if you have a decent budget and need a powerful all-around laptop that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and decent battery life. Altogether, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy I've seen the iPad 10.2 stay at under $200 for a few months and while it's an older tablet the value for money is undeniable. If I were shopping for an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this is the one I'd buy as it can do it all without issue. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. And with new iPads here the chances are this one won't be available much longer.

Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB My top pick for a MacBook deal in the Cyber Monday sale at Best Buy is the latest MacBook Air M3 - in particular the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $200 discount at Best Buy also brings it down to within $50 of the lowest ever price. This isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (the older M2 version was $649 at one point) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my cash.

TCL Q5 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q5 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.

Sonos Arc: was $899.99 now $699 at Best Buy This is the biggest discount I've ever seen on the excellent Sonos Arc – and it's by some margin. This is a sensational five-star soundbar according to our Sonos Arc review, with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, and Dolby Digital Plus for immersive and precise sound. At over $200 off, now's the time to buy this premium soundbar if you want a high-quality audio performance without the need for extra speakers or a subwoofer.

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy One of the cheapest TV deals in the Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $69.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire interface, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Processor N200

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 64GB I almost never see a laptop with 8GB of RAM for under $200 so this HP Chromebook 15 is a huge bargain in the Best Buy Black Friday sale. Even with that added performance, it's still a fairly basic device best suited to light use and schoolwork. That's backed up even more with the lean ChromeOS powering it and exceptional all-day battery life, making it an excellent portable option at a stunningly affordable price.

LG C4 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this reasonably-sized 55-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Processor - Intel i7

Graphics - RTX 4070

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This powerful gaming laptop was $100 cheaper earlier in the week but it's still a great buy with this $300 discount in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale. It comes with a high-performing Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of memory, alongside the excellent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card to give you all the power you need to run most games on medium to high settings in 1080p in a responsive 144Hz.