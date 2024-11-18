Walmart announces its official Black Friday sale – here's what I'd buy as a deals editor
Walmart's Black Friday deals kick off on November 25 – here's what you need to know
Walmart has officially announced that its 2024 Black Friday deals event will take place on Monday, November 25, and in stores on November 29, Black Friday. The retailer has also revealed its Black Friday Ad, which includes up to 40% off TVs, Apple devices, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and best-selling toys.
• Shop Walmart's early sale
Per Walmart's press release, Walmart Plus members will get early access to its Black Friday deals, starting at noon ET, and the event will be open to everyone at 5 PM ET. If you prefer to shop in stores, Walmart's Black Friday sale will kick off at 6 AM local time. Walmart's Black Friday sale will last until its Cyber Monday sale, which starts on Sunday, December 2.
Now, onto the good stuff, the deals. I've listed highlighted offers from Walmart's Black Friday Ad below, which include excellent discounts on big-screen TVs, Christmas decor, Dyson vacuums, and a MacBook Air bundle, to name a few.
Walmart already launched an early Black Friday sale last week, and surprisingly, the best deals weren't listed in its Black Friday ad. I suspect the retailer will have more bargains at its official event, so if you don't see something you like in today's ad, you could be surprised at Monday's sale.
If you're looking to shop for bargains right now, Walmart still has early Black Friday deals available, and I've listed the top offers, including coffee makers, TVs, the Apple Watch 10, headphones, and more.
Walmart's official 2024 Black Friday Ad
- Blackstone Original 2-Burner 28-inch Propane Griddle: $147 (Save $50)
- Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $349.99 (Save $250)
- Restored - 11.6-inch Apple Macbook Air Bundle: $194 (Save $81)
- TCL 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Roku: $228 (Save $301)
- PicassoTiles 101-Piece Magnetic Tiles: $27.99 (Save $12)
- Carote 17-Piece Nonstick Cookware Sets: $64.99 (Save $135)
- Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Holiday Inflatables: $74.99 (Save $125)
- Revolve360 Slim 2-in-1 Rotational Car Seat: $229.99 (Save $120)
- Kids’ and Toddler Character Pajamas: $6 (Special Buy)
- Miko Home Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds: $54.99 (Save $65)
- L'ange Hair 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Hot Air Brush: $48.30 (Save $70.70)
Walmart's best early Black Friday deals
You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.
You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for only $29.88. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes. Today's early Black Friday deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we predict it will go fast.
Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.
The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The Tineco iFloor 2 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
This is an incredible deal on a gorgeous flocked Christmas tree from Walmart's Best Choice brand. The seven-and-a-half-foot tree is also available in other sizes and features 250 warm white lights and snow-flocked branches. This is another early Black Friday deal that's in danger of selling out.
A robot vacuum and mop for $188 is an incredible deal, especially from a reputable brand like Shark. You're getting powerful suction and a sonic mop that cleans hard floors simultaneously. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.
If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop on sale for an incredible $329. For that money, you're getting an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
If you're looking for a big-screen TV on a budget, Walmart has the TCL S4 Series 4K display for just $378 - an incredible price. The 2024 TCL TV features 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.
Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's deal is just $10 more than the record-low and $30 less than Amazon's current offer.
This might be the best Walmart Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.
Walmart's Black Friday sale has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU6900 series on sale for just $398. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
Dyson cordless vacuums are always Black Friday best-sellers, and Walmart has the powerful V12 on sale for $399.99 - a record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
You can see more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals and today's best Black Friday laptop deals.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.