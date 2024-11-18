Walmart has officially announced that its 2024 Black Friday deals event will take place on Monday, November 25, and in stores on November 29, Black Friday. The retailer has also revealed its Black Friday Ad, which includes up to 40% off TVs, Apple devices, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and best-selling toys.



• Shop Walmart's early sale



Per Walmart's press release, Walmart Plus members will get early access to its Black Friday deals, starting at noon ET, and the event will be open to everyone at 5 PM ET. If you prefer to shop in stores, Walmart's Black Friday sale will kick off at 6 AM local time. Walmart's Black Friday sale will last until its Cyber Monday sale, which starts on Sunday, December 2.



Now, onto the good stuff, the deals. I've listed highlighted offers from Walmart's Black Friday Ad below, which include excellent discounts on big-screen TVs, Christmas decor, Dyson vacuums, and a MacBook Air bundle, to name a few.



Walmart already launched an early Black Friday sale last week, and surprisingly, the best deals weren't listed in its Black Friday ad. I suspect the retailer will have more bargains at its official event, so if you don't see something you like in today's ad, you could be surprised at Monday's sale.



If you're looking to shop for bargains right now, Walmart still has early Black Friday deals available, and I've listed the top offers, including coffee makers, TVs, the Apple Watch 10, headphones, and more.

Walmart's official 2024 Black Friday Ad

Blackstone Original 2-Burner 28-inch Propane Griddle: $147 (Save $50)

$147 (Save $50) Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $349.99 (Save $250)

$349.99 (Save $250) Restored - 11.6-inch Apple Macbook Air Bundle: $194 (Save $81)

$194 (Save $81) TCL 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Roku: $228 (Save $301)

$228 (Save $301) PicassoTiles 101-Piece Magnetic Tiles: $27.99 (Save $12)

$27.99 (Save $12) Carote 17-Piece Nonstick Cookware Sets: $64.99 (Save $135)

$64.99 (Save $135) Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Holiday Inflatables: $74.99 (Save $125)

$74.99 (Save $125) Revolve360 Slim 2-in-1 Rotational Car Seat: $229.99 (Save $120)

$229.99 (Save $120) Kids’ and Toddler Character Pajamas: $6 (Special Buy)

$6 (Special Buy) Miko Home Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds: $54.99 (Save $65)

$54.99 (Save $65) L'ange Hair 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Hot Air Brush: $48.30 (Save $70.70)

Walmart's best early Black Friday deals

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $549 now $329 at Walmart If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop on sale for an incredible $329. For that money, you're getting an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $349 at Walmart This might be the best Walmart Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart Dyson cordless vacuums are always Black Friday best-sellers, and Walmart has the powerful V12 on sale for $399.99 - a record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

