Argos Black Friday sale expands with even more early deals - I've picked the 14 top offers worth buying now

(Image credit: Future) I've owned a Samsung TV for over a year now and it's easily one of the best displays I've owned. Our TV experts at TechRadar agree that the manufacturer is one of the best out there, with an array of TVs that suit multiple needs and budgets. One I'm picking out from the Argos Black Friday sale is the Samsung Q80D, which we rated as the best mid-range TV you can buy right now. Various sizes are on offer, but this 55-inch version is a solid middle ground between cost and display size while offering premium-level features and performance at a more affordable price. Get it if you want a high-quality and vibrant picture, excellent contrast and fantastic gaming support. Samsung S90D 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,099 now £749 at Argos

(Image credit: Future) It's strange times for the Nintendo Switch this Black Friday. The console is ageing now, even with the improved Nintendo Switch OLED, and there have been rumours for months that a Nintendo Switch 2 is due to be announced early next year. So, with that, I expected to see some serious discounts on the console this Black Friday. And while the bundle discounts are good, they're not so strong to make it seem like retailers are shifting stock to get ready for the new version. That makes it difficult to unreservedly recommend this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle at Argos. It's unquestionably excellent value, with the console, a copy of Super Mario Bros Wonder and 12 months of Switch Online for under £300. It's a great buy if you really want the console this Christmas. However, if you're happy to wait until next year there should be a Switch 2 announcement and some newer hardware from the house of Mario. Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Mario Bros. Wonder + 12-Months Nintendo Switch Online: was £309.99 now £289.99 at Argos

(Image credit: Future) My old vacuum was terrible. OK, maybe not terrible, but just frustrating. It had a short run time, middling suction and the brush roll always got clogged so I had to clean it out after every use. It was a nightmare. Eventually, I decided to bite the bullet and spend a bit of money on a Shark model and I don't regret it for one second. That's why I fully recommend this Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's down to £150 at Argos. It's an excellent price for a vacuum from a top-rated brand that features multiple times on our best vacuum guide. This is one of its more basic models, but it still boasts a decent 40-minute run time, a convenient handheld mode and that all-important anti-hair wrap tech. Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £320 now £150 at Argos

(Image credit: Future) What would a Black Friday deals roundup at Argos be without highlighting one of the offers on an air fryer at the retailer? I'll admit, I'm still yet to get on board with the popular appliance that Channel 5 can't stop making TV shows about, but I can 100% see the appeal. Even more so when there are offers like this. In our Ninja AF300UK review, we awarded this popular and number one best-selling air fryer the full five stars. So, the fact you can now save £40 makes this an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods. Ninja AF300UK Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £149 now £119 at Argos

(Image credit: Future/Sony) Let's get straight into that headline deal at Argos: a £40 saving on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Sure it's not a huge saving on the pricey console but it's still a discount that I genuinely didn't expect to see during Black Friday. The console has only been out for a matter of days, so the fact you can get any money off at all is a huge surprise. Has this done enough to tempt you to get one? For me, I'm still very much on the fence. Yes, I do like the idea of a more powerful console given I do the majority of my gaming on the PS5 – and it would be nice to not have to choose between quality and performance mode on games. However, the lack of a disc drive is pretty much a dealbreaker given I own so many physical games and I'm not ready to fully commit to a digital-only future. All that said, it's a good early sign for discounts now and in the future. Maybe when another version with a disc drive launches I'll be ready to take the plunge if and when that model ever goes on sale. PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659.99 at Argos