Live
Argos Black Friday sale expands with even more early deals - I've picked the 14 top offers worth buying now
Get up to 50% off TVs, laptops, appliances, toys, tablets, games consoles, and more
The Argos Black Friday sale kicked off at the start of November and the retailer has steadily listed more offers over the last two weeks. It's keeping the pace going as a whole new batch recently went live, so I've taken a look through and picked out all of the best deals I recommend buying today.
• Browse the full Black Friday sale at Argos
One of the best deals I've spotted is this Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £150 (was £320), which is an excellent price for one of the top-rated manufacturer's more affordable options. You can also save £40 on the brand-new PlayStation 5 Pro – a huge surprise that's stunned me given the more powerful version of Sony's console only just launched.
Alongside these, there's a huge variety of strong offers today at Argos, with huge reductions of up to 50% across laptops, appliances, toys, gaming, TVs, and more. A good number of these are on products and brands we rate highly here at TechRadar so you'll score some quality tech at a low price.
And with the promise of yet more deals coming tomorrow, I'll continue sharing any other highlights I find right here so stay tuned.
You can also follow our larger Black Friday deals hub that features dozens more offers from all of the sales currently live across the web from all the major retailers.
Argos Black Friday sale - quick links
- Christmas: 25% off trees and decorations
- Fitness: up to £220 off exercise equipment
- Gaming: up to £40 off PS5 and Nintendo
- Headphones: up to 25% off JLab and Google
- Health & Beauty: up to 50% off
- Kitchen: 20% off mixers & air fryers
- Laptops: devices from £119
- Mattresses: 20% off Silentnight
- Phones: up to £250 off Samsung & iPhone
- Smart home: cameras from £16.99
- Smartwatches: up to 20% off Garmin
- Tablets: Lenovo and Samsung from £99
- Toys: half-price Lego, Hot Wheels & more
- TVs: cheap smart TVs from £109.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Henry and Shark
The 14 best deals in the Argos Black Friday sale
This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review is £30 off at Argos. This is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
Even though the console has only just come out, Argos has already taken £40 off the brand-new PS5 Pro. It's not a huge discount but given I didn't expect to see any offers at all on Sony's latest console this Black Friday I'll take it. The upgraded PS5 Pro boasts greater power over the base console, enabling select games to look better and run smoother. Plus, there's 2TB of storage included, which is double the amount in the standard PS5. Just know, though, that this console doesn't have a disc drive so you'll need to buy all of your games digitally on the PS Store – or buy the PS5 Disc Drive accessory and attach it to the console to play physical games.
I've been yapping on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for over a year now so I'm definitely going to shout out this massive £170 discount on a capable and affordable model from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's missing some advanced features like a flexible handle to reach under furniture but it still boasts impressive suction, a decent 40 minute battery life and comes with several handy accessories.
If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £300 at Argos. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - Windows 11
Argos has a great offer on this mid-range laptop that boasts a 15.6-inch screen, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a decent 8-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. On top of that, you get a bundle of handy software included. There's a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal, which contains Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. Plus a one-year McAfee LiveSafe subscription for all your antivirus and VPN needs.
Here's a super-cheap Lenovo tablet deal in the Black Friday sales at Amazon. It's getting older now and the spec is lightweight but if you just need an affordable device for everyday jobs, watching videos and light use this will be up to the task.
I've seen Ninja's recent space-saving air fryer for £10 less in the past, but this is still a good price for the popular and well-rated appliance – especially if you have minimal space on your countertop. We loved it at TechRadar, scoring it full marks in our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review and even putting it in our best air fryer buying guide. Well-built and great-looking in any kitchen, it offers five cooking levels across two drawers and two racks, while the 9.5L capacity is ideal for medium to big families.
Even though the console is older now, Nintendo Switch bundles are still big items during the Black Friday sales. This bundle includes the improved Nintendo Switch OLED console, a copy of the joyful platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a year of Switch Online membership for access to online multiplayer, free games and other perks. It's good value for all these items at once for around the same price as the console by itself.
We rated the Samsung Q80D as the best mid-range TV you can buy currently. The Argos Black Friday sale has superb discounts across the whole range of available sizes, but I've picked out this 55-inch version as a solid middle ground between cost and size.. The Q80D offers premium-level features and performance at a more affordable price, including a high-quality and vibrant picture, excellent contrast and fantastic gaming support.
If you want one of the biggest building challenges Lego can provide, then this 7,542-piece Millennium Falcon from the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series is the one for you. And with £210 sliced off its original price tag, the force is strong with this deal in the Argos Black Friday sale.
The Garmin Instinct 2s is an incredible fitness-focused smartwatch for those who would prefer something a little more rugged than the usual options. Alongside advanced training tools and excellent GPS tracking, the Instinct 2s features class-leading battery life and a design that will hold up under even the most intensive punishment. We gave this one a full five stars in our Garmin Instinct 2s review so it's well worth picking up at this record-low price.
Display - 11 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron N4100
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
OS - ChromeOS
One of the best cheap laptop deals in the Argos Black Friday sale is this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. It's a very basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 11-hour battery life and a small 11-inch display.
The Asus ROG Ally is a respectable Steam Deck competitor that delivers with its powerful CPU/GPU. Its touchscreen display supports full HD up to 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As for its memory, it effectively juggles tasks with 16GB of RAM and stores up to 512GB of games, apps, and more. Its lightweight build, cooling system, and other quality-of-life features add to a solid package for a gaming handheld. Plus, you get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included for free allowing you to try out game streaming on the device from day one.
Argos is offering a whopping £70 off the Pixel Watch 3, dropping it to a new lowest-ever price of £279. Available in all four colours, you get all of Google's health tracking, exercise, and sleep monitoring features. You can also save the same amount on the 45mm model at Argos if you want a larger display.
LIVE: Latest Updates
I've owned a Samsung TV for over a year now and it's easily one of the best displays I've owned. Our TV experts at TechRadar agree that the manufacturer is one of the best out there, with an array of TVs that suit multiple needs and budgets.
One I'm picking out from the Argos Black Friday sale is the Samsung Q80D, which we rated as the best mid-range TV you can buy right now. Various sizes are on offer, but this 55-inch version is a solid middle ground between cost and display size while offering premium-level features and performance at a more affordable price. Get it if you want a high-quality and vibrant picture, excellent contrast and fantastic gaming support.
Samsung S90D 55-inch OLED TV: was
£1,099 now £749 at Argos
It's strange times for the Nintendo Switch this Black Friday. The console is ageing now, even with the improved Nintendo Switch OLED, and there have been rumours for months that a Nintendo Switch 2 is due to be announced early next year. So, with that, I expected to see some serious discounts on the console this Black Friday.
And while the bundle discounts are good, they're not so strong to make it seem like retailers are shifting stock to get ready for the new version. That makes it difficult to unreservedly recommend this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle at Argos. It's unquestionably excellent value, with the console, a copy of Super Mario Bros Wonder and 12 months of Switch Online for under £300.
It's a great buy if you really want the console this Christmas. However, if you're happy to wait until next year there should be a Switch 2 announcement and some newer hardware from the house of Mario.
Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Mario Bros. Wonder + 12-Months Nintendo Switch Online: was
£309.99 now £289.99 at Argos
My old vacuum was terrible. OK, maybe not terrible, but just frustrating. It had a short run time, middling suction and the brush roll always got clogged so I had to clean it out after every use. It was a nightmare. Eventually, I decided to bite the bullet and spend a bit of money on a Shark model and I don't regret it for one second.
That's why I fully recommend this Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's down to £150 at Argos. It's an excellent price for a vacuum from a top-rated brand that features multiple times on our best vacuum guide. This is one of its more basic models, but it still boasts a decent 40-minute run time, a convenient handheld mode and that all-important anti-hair wrap tech.
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was
£320 now £150 at Argos
What would a Black Friday deals roundup at Argos be without highlighting one of the offers on an air fryer at the retailer? I'll admit, I'm still yet to get on board with the popular appliance that Channel 5 can't stop making TV shows about, but I can 100% see the appeal. Even more so when there are offers like this.
In our Ninja AF300UK review, we awarded this popular and number one best-selling air fryer the full five stars. So, the fact you can now save £40 makes this an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
Ninja AF300UK Dual Basket Air Fryer: was
£149 now £119 at Argos
Let's get straight into that headline deal at Argos: a £40 saving on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Sure it's not a huge saving on the pricey console but it's still a discount that I genuinely didn't expect to see during Black Friday. The console has only been out for a matter of days, so the fact you can get any money off at all is a huge surprise.
Has this done enough to tempt you to get one? For me, I'm still very much on the fence. Yes, I do like the idea of a more powerful console given I do the majority of my gaming on the PS5 – and it would be nice to not have to choose between quality and performance mode on games. However, the lack of a disc drive is pretty much a dealbreaker given I own so many physical games and I'm not ready to fully commit to a digital-only future.
All that said, it's a good early sign for discounts now and in the future. Maybe when another version with a disc drive launches I'll be ready to take the plunge if and when that model ever goes on sale.
PlayStation 5 Pro: was
£699.99 now £659.99 at Argos
Hello, and thanks for joining me for our live coverage of the Argos Black Friday sale. Offers have been live at the retailer since the start of the month but it's continuing to add new ones all the time so I've kicked off this live blog to keep you up to date with all the best bargains.
There are a handful of excellent Argos Black Friday deals I've highlighted already, including a surprising £40 saving on the brand-new PlayStation 5 Pro and massive price cuts of up to 50% on top-rated Shark vacuums, Ninja air fryers and Garmin smartwatches.
Stick with me as I continue searching through the sale for more of the best deals recommended by myself and TechRadar's team of experts.