Black Friday iPhone deals 2023: what to expect from this year's sale

If you're planning on making use of this year's best Black Friday iPhone deals, then it's worth getting prepared early. For obvious reasons, Black Friday Apple deals are among the most popular Black Friday deals, period, but it can be hard to distinguish the bargains from the bogus if you don't know where to look.

Black Friday officially falls on November 24 this year, but Black Friday iPhone deals are likely to begin going live in the weeks running up to the event itself. Indeed, some great iPhone deals are already out in the wild – we've highlighted today's best sales below – however you're not likely to find savings on Apple's best iPhones, like the newly released iPhone 15, for a few months yet.

In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about this year’s Black Friday iPhone deals, from where and when to find the best offers, to which products we predict will have the biggest discounts. For an idea of what to expect come November, check out the selection of last year's best Black Friday iPhone deals we've included further down this article.

Today's best iPhone deals

There's still some time to go until the first Black Friday sales are live, but if you're in the market for a new iPhone right now, then check out these retailers for the best iPhone deals available today.

US iPhone deals

UK iPhone deals

Black Friday iPhone deals: FAQs

When will the best Black Friday iPhone deals start in 2023? Black Friday falls on November 24 this year, but Black Friday-specific iPhone deals will almost certainly appear in the weeks leading up to that date. Previously, we would have suggested you wait until Black Friday itself to pick up an iPhone, but with sales now starting as early as October, you can often come away with an early bargain. With that in mind, we'll be on the lookout for the return of some cheapest-ever iPhone prices, and new record-lows, from early October. This year's Amazon Prime Day sale, which falls on October 10, will be a good indicator of the deals we can expect to see come November. That said, these October offers are unlikely to be beaten closer to Black Friday itself, so you won't need to wait around if you're in a rush to buy an iPhone, or want to spread the cost of your holiday shopping.

What Black Friday iPhone deals do we expect to see in 2023? As is to be expected, the best Black Friday iPhone deals are likely to come to previous-generation iPhone models – think the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. Apple's iPhone 15 line has only just been released, and although there are already a handful of good iPhone 15 deals live now – at Verizon in the US and EE in the UK, for instance – we don't expect these deals to improve by much (if at all) in the coming weeks. We could, however, see a few more freebies being thrown in to sweeten these deals (think free accessories), or maybe even the return of popular 'buy-one-get-one free' promotions, which we often see on Black Friday. Now that the iPhone 15 is out, though, the standard iPhone 14 is available at most retailers for $699 / £699 (down from $799 / £799), which is a great price. And since Apple is traditionally unlikely to offer up any further discounts (or any price cuts at all, for that matter), we're 99% sure that this will be the upfront price of this handset on Black Friday. The standard iPhone 13 is now even cheaper at $599 / £599, but the bad news is that the 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max and 13 mini have all been discontinued at Apple, so you'll have to go for the more recent 15 and 15 Pro if you're looking for a premium unlocked device.

Last year's best iPhone deals

We've got a solid idea of what iPhone deals to expect this Black Friday, based on what we saw last year. Here were some of those offers, which you can use to give you an idea of what you might find in 2023. Or, simply use them as a comparison to see just how good (or bad) current iPhone prices are.

Last year's best deals (US)

Apple iPhone 14 & 14 Plus: BOGO, or up to $800 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's deals on the iPhone 14 series were consistently post-launch, with the carrier offering a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $800 off on both the standard device and the 14 Plus. This excellent trade-in deal was accompanied by an alternative buy-one-get-one-free promotion, which was particularly good for multi-line users looking to save.

Apple iPhone 14 series: up to $800 off with trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

If AT&T is you're preferred carrier, we also saw very similar pre-Black Friday iPhone deals for the iPhone 14 series offered here, too, with maximum savings of up to $1,000. Again, you'd need to trade in and be on an unlimited data plan to be eligible for the saving ,but this was a fantastic way to cut down those monthly fees over new plan's duration. The same deal was offered on the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max: BOGO, up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon

If you were looking for a more premium flagship last year, then Verizon's deals on the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max were actually even better than those on the standard devices. Up for grabs was a trade-in saving of up to $1,000 off or a buy-one get-$800-off second promotion, both of which were eligible with an unlimited data plan. New customers also got an additional $200 gift card to sweeten the deal, which could be redeemed at a number of online stores.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: $5/mo with unlimited plan at Verizon

No trade-ins needed: Perhaps the best pre-Black Friday iPhone deal on the entire Verizon site was on the older, but still excellent iPhone 13 Pro Max. No trade-ins were needed here to get this absolutely amazing device for just $5 per month, you could simply pick one up with an eligible unlimited data plan. Note, as with most of Verizon's iPhone deals during Black Friday, new customers would also get an additional $200 gift card if they switched over.

Apple iPhone 13 mini: free with a new unlimited data plan at Verizon

Alternatively, you could have gone for a smaller device with this Verizon deal on the iPhone 13 mini. This excellent little device was being given away for free with a new unlimited data line; an absolutely excellent option if you weren't looking to trade in an old device. The standard iPhone 13 was available for $5 per month under the same terms.

iPhone deals at Mint Mobile: 6 months of free service with switch

Mint Mobile's cheap plans already made it a favorite among prepaid plan users, however, it had a nice little bundle deal available for new customers on the hunt for an iPhone, too. Most handsets are available here for a range of budgets, and those who switched over while picking up an iPhone with a 6-month plan were given an additional 6 months on the house.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: starting at $209 with activation and trade-in (T-Mobile) at Best Buy

Best Buy had some fantastic iPhone SE 2022 deals available last year for T-Mobile devices specifically, with a combination of an activation rebate and trade-in saving up for grabs. The minimum saving was $220, which meant you get a device for just $209.99.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: $250 gift card with switch at Visible Wireless

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless is a fantastic option if you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the big carriers. With completely unlimited prepaid plans for as little as $30 per month, it was offering a great value package last year that saved users a ton of cash in the long run. Better still, Visible was also bundling in a free $250 gift card for all new users who switched over from another carrier during Black Friday week.

Last year's best deals (UK)

Up to £300 off the iPhone 14 with a trade-in at John Lewis

If you had an old iPhone to trade in last year, this was a great way to save some money off a new one. John Lewis was offering up to £300 off an iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max when you traded in your old iPhone, making these expensive then-new phones a bit more affordable.

Up to £300 off the iPhone 14 with a trade-in at John Lewis

The iPhone 13 range was available with the same £300 trade-in offer at John Lewis last year. This late Black Friday deal made the iPhone 13 genuinely quite affordable, as these phones weren't as expensive as the newer iPhone 14 line.

iPhone 14 for £37/pm with unlimited minutes at Mobiles.co.uk and Vodafone

This deal, on offer at both Mobiles.co.uk and Vodafone, got you a hefty amount of data with an iPhone 14 on a relatively affordable £37 monthly contract. The plan also included unlimited minutes and texts. There was £120 to pay upfront, but given the overall value of this plan, we said that it was definitely worth snapping up.