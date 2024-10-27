Black Friday iPhone 16 deals: when they'll start and what to expect this November

It's that time of year again, folks - the one when we get prepared for the annual Black Friday sale and, consequently, deals on the latest iPhone 16 range. While we're still a few weeks out as of this writing, this year's Black Friday iPhone 16 deals will be here before you know it, so it's well worth getting prepared ahead of time.

As TechRadar's resident Deals Editor, I'll be on hand to help our readers in the US and UK get the best Black Friday iPhone 16 deals right here on this page. There are already some great promotions you can check out below, and I'll have plenty more recommendations as we head through November.

Generally speaking, Black Friday deals tend to heat up from around the beginning of November onwards, so I recommend checking in regularly for updates. In the meantime, you can find details on everything I'm expecting just below - including details on the most common types of iPhone deals in both the US and UK over Black Friday.

Deals picked by Alex Whitelock Deals Editor

Black Friday iPhone 16 deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday iPhone 16 deals start in 2024? Black Friday 2024 falls on November 29th, but we expect plenty of iPhone deals to check out ahead of this date. Black Friday used to be a one-day sale, but these days, it's more of a wider seasonal sale that usually spans most of November. Subsequently, I always recommend to our readers to be on the lookout for deals from early November onwards regardless of what type of products they're looking to get at a discount. A notable example of early Black Friday deals last year was Verizon's early flash sale, which took place approximately one week ahead of the big day itself. While it's too early to say whether major carriers will offer similar preview iPhone 16 deals this year, I'd recommend bookmarking this page and checking in for more updates.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy an iPhone 16? In my opinion, the best time to buy an iPhone in general is usually during the initial preorders period - right after the device has been unveiled. Carrier deals and Apple promotions tend to be strongest in this initial period because retailers are looking to encourage prospective upgraders and lock-in customers for another plan/product cycle. With that, Black Friday will be a close second in terms of the overall best time to pick up an iPhone 16. November is another common month for upgraders so you'll definitely find great Black Friday iPhone 16 deals if you missed that initial preorders period. Plus, who knows - we could even see a few surprise promotions aside from the usual trade-in rebates and free devices over Black Friday.

What Black Friday iPhone 16 deals should I expect? First and foremost, the biggest discounts for the iPhone 16 over Black Friday will almost certainly revolve around some form of trade-in criteria. If you're looking for an outright discount, expect to trade-in an old device at either Apple itself or one of the major carriers in both the US and UK. Unfortunately, this is the case with iPhone deals all year round but the savings can be significant if your old device is valued highly enough. For example, the usual maximum discounts of up to $1,000 / £650 can knock a significant chunk off the asking price for an iPhone 16. While trade-ins are likely to be the mainstay of Black Friday iPhone 16 deals, there are likely to be other promotions available at retailers. For example, Verizon has been experimenting with straight-up discounts for the iPhone 16 range alongside new unlimited data lines as well as the option to bundle in a free iPad and Apple Watch. These are superb deals, but the catch is obviously that you'll need a line on the carrier's pricey Ultimate Unlimited plan to be eligible. Over in the UK, we expect a mix of trade-ins and contract discounts. Apple's own Black Friday iPhone 16 deals probably won't be that great - expect gift cards at most - but there should be good options at third-party retailers like Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk. Major networks like Three, Vodafone, and O2 could potentially offer good discounts on tariffs over Black Friday as well as better data allowances. Double data, for example, is a common freebie that networks love to throw in to entice people to switch provider.

TechRadar's been covering iPhone launches, Black Friday deals, and everything in between for well over a decade now.

Not only do we know literally everything about the new iPhone 16 range thanks to our in-depth reviews but we also track the best iPhone deals throughout the entire year.