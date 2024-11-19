22 best Black Friday sales in the UK – all the top offers I've picked as a deals expert

Black Friday deals started earlier than ever before in the UK this year, with many retailers launching sales at the start of November and adding more offers over time. It's been a great opportunity to score some early bargains, but to be sure, I've monitored and verified the offers currently available at the likes of Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis, and picked out 22 of the best Black Friday deals I'd buy right now as a shopping expert.

With some retailers including price promises and price match guarantees, there's little reason to wait around if an offer has caught your eye. Some of my top picks from these early sales are terrific deals on headphones, TVs, laptops, appliances and games consoles, with lots of top-rated tech at record-low prices.

The standout so far is the Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones at Amazon for £179.99 (was £279.99). These remain some of the best headphones money can buy, boasting premium audio quality, class-leading noise-cancellation and a comfortable fit. And they're £70 cheaper than the newer XM5s, which are a minor upgrade at best. Bag these instead at a bargain price.

Other personal highlights include the ever-popular and five-star-rated Ninja AF300UK Air Fryer at Argos for £119 (was £149.99), this flexible and versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook at Amazon for £233.10 (was £429.99) and the fantastic LG C4 55-inch 4K OLED TV at Currys for £1,199 (was £1,599).

Don't fret if the items on your shopping list aren't available yet as retailers have been teasing even more Black Friday deals to come on Thursday and Friday later this week. I'll update this page and TechRadar's wider coverage of this year's Black Friday deals with all the best and newest offers as soon as they go live.

The 22 best early Black Friday deals

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday. Read more ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £429.99 now £233.10 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N6000

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS If you like a proper laptop setup, but would also appreciate the flexibility of a tablet, you don't have to choose between the two. Instead, you can pick up this cheap Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 that offers the best of both worlds. It's a relatively basic machine but fine for light use and everyday tasks thanks to a solid amount of RAM and the simplistic ChromeOS. You also get the added versatility to flip the 15-inch display around to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Storage is good at 128GB and there's also a solid 12-hour battery life – both very good at this price. Read more ▼

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free. Read more ▼

Shark IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £229 at Currys I've been harping on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for over a year now so I'm definitely going to shout out this over £150 discount on a capable and affordable model from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design, it has impressive suction and comes with several handy accessories. Read more ▼

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £29.99 – which matches the record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors. Read more ▼

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659.99 at John Lewis Even though the console has only just come out, John Lewis has already taken £20 off the brand-new PS5 Pro. Just be aware that it was an extra £20 cheaper last week so that offer may be back for Black Friday proper. The upgraded PS5 Pro boasts greater power over the base console, enabling select games to look better and run smoother. Plus, there's 2TB of storage included, which is double the amount in the standard PS5. Just know, though, that this console doesn't have a disc drive so you'll need to buy all of your games digitally on the PS Store – or buy the PS5 Disc Drive accessory and attach it to the console to play physical games. Read more ▼

Fitbit Versa 4: was £149 now £126.50 at Amazon The latest Fitbit Versa 4 is down to a record-low price for Black Friday at Amazon. It's a great buy for fitness and sleep-tracking enthusiasts, as we wrote in our Fitbit Versa 4 review. It comes with loads of handy connectivity features like Google Wallet, Maps, and Bluetooth calls, as well as six days of battery life, loads of workout profiles, and advanced sleep tracking. Read more ▼

Dyson Supersonic: was £329 now £279.99 at Currys Our Dyson Supersonic review called this the 'best hair dryer on the market' for its quirky design and impressive performance. The main issue? The price - which makes this nifty £50 discount in the Curry's Black Friday sale so compelling. It's still a little on the pricey side, sure, but Dyson builds its products to last - and you'll almost certainly get great results here. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was £499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this over £200 discount if you've got a small budget and need a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display. Read more ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was £1,449 now £1,049 at Amazon Display - 13-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the new Surface Pro models and it's a tempting buy after we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review – and it's about time I upgraded from my Pro 6, too. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Plus processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for your essential files and applications. Read more ▼

TP-Link Tapo P110 Smart Plugs (4-Pack): was £32.99 now £27.99 at Argos Here's a fantastic low price for a four-pack of smart plugs that offer a suite of handy features to control your devices around the home. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances, and more – and monitor energy use. Remote controls, schedules, and more are all handled in the free smartphone app, plus they are compatible with Google Home and Alexa for voice control. We've highly praised previous TP-Link smart plugs here at TechRadar, so it's a brand we trust. Read more ▼

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £69 at Amazon These have been some of the surprise earbuds of the year, scoring a sweet five stars in our Nothing Ear (a) review – and now you can get them for their lowest price ever. Considering the latest AirPods are still around £130, the fact that these boast massively superior sound and great active noise cancellation for far less than Apple's offering makes them a no-brainer. Read more ▼

Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard: was £279.99 now £239.99 at Argos This Honor Pad 9 is an affordable and versatile 12.1-inch tablet that does it all. It'll serve you well as a device for watching videos and browsing the web, while also comfortably handling light work and admin tasks. Expect reasonable overall performance, an impressive 13-hour battery life, a smooth display and decent storage at 256GB. Overall, there isn't a better budget tablet deal out there right now – and you get a handy Bluetooth keyboard cover bundled in too. Read more ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now back down to the cheapest price I've ever seen. This bundle includes the handle as well as three spare blades, multiple combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more ▼

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £99 at Amazon The most recent release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped to its cheapest price for Black Friday. It's a decent £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered. Read more ▼

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera: was £99.99 now £84.99 at Argos It feels like retro instant cameras have been all the rage lately and if you've been tempted to try one out for yourself then here's a small but welcome saving on the Instax Mini 40. The popular device scored four stars in our Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 review, we liked its retro style, ease of use and affordable film, although it is pricier than many other instant cameras. Still, if it's more about the aesthetics and the vibes then this is a slick and capable snapper. Read more ▼

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £209 at Amazon DJI's latest entry-level drone builds on the Mini 2 SE by bringing 4K video to the table. With this Black Friday deal you get over 20% off what we think is hands-down the best 4K drone for the money. This standard combo includes DJI's basic remote controller and a single battery for a 31-minute flight time. If you're looking for your first drone equipped with a camera, the Mini 4K is a great starting point. Read more ▼

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was £410 now £307 at Argos Another massive Lego set gets a big discount for Black Friday. This time it's the iconic Hogwarts Castle from Harry Potter, which is made up of over 6,000 pieces, making it a serious build for whoever gets stuck into this one. As well as that grand building, you can also build other figures and elements recognisable from the school of witchcraft and wizardry, such as Hagrid's hut, Aragog the spider and the Flying Ford Anglia. Read more ▼

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £499 at Amazon Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone. Read more ▼

