Dyson followed up its very unique first pair of headphones with an onboard purifier housed in a mask in a more conventional way with the OnTrac headphones . True to the brand, these boasted a unique and customizable design, 55 hours of runtime, and a high price tag of $499.99.

For Prime Day 2025, the Dyson OnTrac headphones are available at a significantly more affordable price of just $299.99 – especially if you want the bold colors. It’s a record $200 off that brings the OnTrac to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. And if you’ve wanted the bold colors or the ability to swap out the outer earcups, it’s likely the time to add them to your cart.

With tons of competition and the recently launched Sony WH-1000XM6, which is seeing its first discount ever as part of Prime Day 2025, we dubbed the OnTrac “a valiant second attempt that’s blown away by the competition” in our review . Even so, $200 off makes these a bit more attractive if you’re after a unique design and good feature set.

Prime Day deal: Dyson OnTrac Headphones

Dyson OnTrac Headphones: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon With a $200 discount for Prime Day, the Dyson OnTrac headphones aren't just at the lowest price we've ever tracked, but they're a much better deal for what you're getting. The standout feature is a very comfortable design with plenty of padding, but the customizability, with swappable earcups and outer shells, really lets you tailor the experience. That's coupled with excellent sound and very good, but not great, noise cancellation. You can also expect about 55 hours of runtime, which is superb, and physical buttons on the earcups.

As the follow-up to the even more unique Dyson Zone headphones, the OnTrac shows the brand's commitment to the audio space. These still carry a higher price tag, like some of Dyson's other products, such as the new AirWrap, but you do get a certain level of craftsmanship with premium materials throughout.

In TechRadar's full review, the OnTrac headphones scored three and a half out of five stars, with us noting that there are better options on the market for price and feature set. The first half is largely solved here, as this Prime Day discount offers a significant $200 off right from the start. If you value the design of the headphones above all else, you likely won't find another pair with this many customization options.

Amazon even has a few bundles of the OnTrac with other ear cups, outer shells, and interior ear cups – these are priced at $389.97 (was $598.98), and several colors are available. You're also getting good sound quality for music and other playback, as well as very good noise cancellation, as we've dubbed it.

Simply put, if you've been considering the OnTrac headphones for their design and overall package, now's an excellent time, thanks to the $200 discount.