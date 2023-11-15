Razer Discount Codes for November 2023
FAQs
How much does shipping cost from Razer?
Razer offers free standard delivery on orders over £79. If your order is under £79, the shipping cost depends on your location but will typically set you back £10. You can also get free delivery on all orders if you’re in tier three of the RazerStore Rewards loyalty programme.
How do I track my Razer order?
When you order with Razer, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign into your Razer account to check your order status.
What is the Razer returns policy?
If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days from when you received your order. To start a return, head to the returns section of the website and click ‘Start My Return’ or get in touch with Razer customer service.
How do I cancel my Razer order?
If you need to cancel your order, you have two hours to do so after placing your order. Get in touch with Razer to sort out a cancellation or head to the orders page on your Razer account to cancel your order.
Do Razer products come with a warranty?
Razer offers limited warranties on its products, with warranty options varying between one to five years. You’ll need to claim your warranty by showing proof of purchase to take advantage of the coverage.
How do I contact Razer?
If you need to get in touch with Razer customer service, you can fill out the contact form on the website. Provide as many details about your query as possible and a member of their team will come back to you as soon as possible.
Hints and Tips
Check the sales: You can find all the latest offers and discounts on Razer products on the Razer website and at select retailers. Make sure to shop during big sales seasons like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To get the biggest discounts
Sign up for the Razer newsletter: Stay up-to-date with Razer by signing up to their newsletter. By subscribing to Razer emails, you’ll receive the latest news, product releases, deals, competitions and much more. When you sign up, you’ll also get £10 off your first order.
Don’t forget RazerStore Rewards: Razer has a free loyalty programme called RazerStore Rewards. When you spend money at Razer, you’ll earn points that you can use on your orders. There are three tiers to RazerStore Rewards depending on how much you spend. The more you spend, the more points, awards and benefits you receive!
Use the Razer student discount: Razer offers a student discount called the Razer Education Program. When you verify your eligibility, Razer will give your 15% off peripherals and accessories, and 5% off desktops and laptops.
How to use Razer discount codes
1) Add everything to your basket at Razer and head to the checkout page.
2) At the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page that says ‘Have a promo code’. This should be underneath your order summary.
3) Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
4) If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Razer is a Singaporean-American multinational technology company. Founded in 1998, Razer has over 20 years of experience creating consumer electronics and gaming hardware. Razer is best known for building gamer-focused products and entire ecosystems, including hardware, software and other services. All its devices are adorned with its green triple-head snake logo that’s become well known in the gaming community and fan base. Razer designs, manufactures and sells gaming laptops, PCs, headsets, tablets, consoles, chairs, mice, keyboards, mobile gaming and plenty of other gaming accessories. At TechRadar, we’ve thoroughly tested out Razer products, including the Razer Blade 15, the Razer Blade 16 and the Razer Blade 17. When it comes to gaming, Razer knows what they're doing.
