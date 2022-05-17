Razer Blade 15 (2022) review

The Razer Blade 15 (2022) is the latest refresh of the iconic gaming laptop, chock full of high-powered hardware that offers fantastic gaming performance, but all that kit will cost you – and don't even think about trying to take this one one too far from a power outlet.

Razer Blade 15 (2022): Two minute review

The Razer Blade 15 (2022) is the latest refresh of Razer's iconic gaming laptop, and it is unquestionably one of the best gaming laptops released this year, though the price tag remains as steep as ever.

To start, the new refresh comes with all new Intel Alder Lake mobile processors, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPUs, and DDR5 RAM, so this is a big step up from the Razer Blade 15 (2021) in terms of performance, but that performance comes at the price of battery life, which is all but non-existent thanks to the voracious Alder Lake processor and 105W TGP GPU.

The price is also as eye-watering as ever, and there are cheaper gaming laptops in this class for sure, so the Blade 15 is – as always – a premium piece for anyone looking for some gamer eye-candy to go along with that best-in-class performance. Even with all that power and sleek design though, it is really stretching the bounds of reason to charge as much as a high-end gaming desktop for the privilege, especially on the lower end of the configuration spectrum.

Still, if you have the money to spend and you don't mind your gaming-on-the-go to be shackled like Margott to a power outlet, then definitely give the Razer Blade 15 (2022) a look.

Razer Blade 15 (2022): Price and availability

How much does it cost? Starting at $2,499 (£2,599/AU$4,549)

Starting at $2,499 (£2,599/AU$4,549) When is it out? The Blade 15 (2022) is available now

The Blade 15 (2022) is available now Where is it available? You can buy it in the US, UK, and Australia.

Spec Sheet Here is the Razer Blade 15 (2022) configuration sent to TechRadar for review:

CPU: Intel Core i7-12800H

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

RAM: 16GB DDR5-4800

Screen: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080p, 360Hz, 2ms, 100% sRGB, IPS

Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe

Ports: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x power port, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x Combo Jack, 1 x Kensington Slot

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Camera: Full HD IR (1080p)

Weight: 4.40lbs | 2.01kg

Size (W x H x D): 13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 ins. | 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm

Battery: 80WHr

The Razer Blade 15 (2022) is available now in the US, UK, and Australia, among other regions globally.

The starting configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-12800H, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, a 240Hz-refresh QHD (1440p) display, 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, and it sells for $2,499/£2,599/AU$4,549.

The configuration that TechRadar reviewed, listed on the right, is available for $2,999/£3,299/AU$5,799, while the most powerful configuration, with a Core i9-12900H, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, 144Hz 4K display, and 32GB DDR5-4800 RAM with 1TB SSD, is available for $3,999/£4.199/AU$7,199.

Without question, this is an expensive laptop, no matter what configuration you go with, and it's genuinely difficult to argue that the lower end configurations are worth these prices. You have to really want a Razer Blade 15 of any kind to pay $2,500 for a laptop whose configuration is more or less in the midrange category.

The higher-end configurations – especially with the RTX 3080 Ti and UHD 144Hz display – are at least more justifiable in terms of hardware, but definitely understand that no matter which you go for, you're paying a premium for the Razer branding.

Razer Blade 15 (2022): Design

Classic Razer style

Still remarkably thin

Plenty of ports

The one thing you can say about the Razer Blade 15 (2022) is that it is the MacBook of gaming laptops.

The design of the Blade 15 has always been superb and that hasn't changed. The form factor is as tight and compact as ever, an impressive feat given the hardware it's packing under the lid.

The all-black anodized CNC Aluminum finish is as gorgeous as ever, and the keyboard is comfortable. The (blessedly) up-firing speakers with THX Spatial Audio sound great and the RGB on the keys of the Blade 15 is more subdued than with many other gaming laptops, which is definitely a plus in our book. There are also a good number of ports on the Blade 15, so all those Razer peripherals you've been picking up over the years won't go to waste here.

The display looks sharp and the slight bezels on the top and size offer ample screen space. Unfortunately, only the QHD displays have Nvidia G-Sync, which is another knock against the lower-end configurations.

Fortunately, the Windows Hello-compatible IR webcam is a full 1080p but unfortunately there is no physical privacy switch, which really should be standard on any webcam at this point.

Razer Blade 15 (2022): Performance

Outstanding performance

Runs hot

Benchmarks Here is how the Razer Blade 15 (2022) performed in our suite of benchmark tests:



3DMark Night Raid: 52,393 | Firestrike: 24,150 | Time Spy: 10,526

CineBench23 (Multi Core): 15,244

GeekBench 5 (Single Core): 1,749 | (Multi Core): 11,705

PCMark10 Home: 7,681

Battery Life (PCMark10 test): 2 hours 49 minutes

Battery Life (TechRadar movie test): 2 hours 43 minutes

Total War: Warhammer III (1080p, Low Quality): 215 fps | (1080p, Ultra Quality): 73 fps

Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p, Low Quality): 131 fps | (1080p, Ultra Quality): 58 fps | (1080p, Ultra Quality, RTX): 35 fps

Blender Monster: 1,427 | Junkshop: 835 | Classroom: 738

HandBrake (1080p30 Encode from 4K): 55 fps

The raw gaming performance of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) can't be denied. Thanks to the 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake processor, the Blade 15 (2022) nearly laps the model in our Razer Blade 15 (2021) review in multi-core performance in Cinebench R23 and comes out a whopping 62% ahead of its predecessor.

Even in our 3DMark tests, the Blade 15 (2022) outpaced its predecessor by a huge margin, fully doubling its 3DMark Night Raid score, 52,393 to the 2021 Blade 15's 26,303. The gains in Firestrike (to 24,150 from 19,188) and Time Spy (to 10,526 from 8,666) are more modest, but still impressive given that the 2021 model we reviewed was packing an RTX 3080 while the 2022 model we tested was running an RTX 3070 Ti.

Granted, that RTX 3070 Ti was also running on 105W of TGP, making it more than a match for the RTX 3080 mobile GPU in last year's model.

All that power and the slim form factor also means that this laptop runs pretty damn hot, so whatever you do, make sure there is plenty of ventilation while gaming and definitely set it up on a table or desk while using it.

Razer Blade 15 (2022): Battery life

Dismal battery life

Fast-ish charging

So, the Razer Blade 15 (2022) is certainly powerful, we'll give it that – along with all of our battery power, apparently. Gaming laptops aren't exactly known for being long-lasting, but boy howdy, it's been a minute since we saw a sub-three-hour battery life on a laptop.

In our PCMark 10 battery life test, the Blade 15 (2022) lasted a measly two hours and 49 minutes, while it did slightly worse in the FHD movie battery test, lasting just two hours and 43 minutes. This is compared to the comparatively impressive six hours and 16 minutes and five hours and 31 minutes, respectively, achieved by the Razer Blade 15 (2021).

It's too soon to tell if this is due to the power-hungry 12th-gen Intel chips, but we suspect that this is the case. Several other laptops we've seen with the new hardware have seen a serious drop in battery life in exchange for a huge bump up in performance, so it's hard to blame Razer for the poor battery life here, but it's definitely something to be aware of if you're looking to buy the Razer Blade 15 (2022).

Should I buy a Razer Blade 15 (2022)?

Buy it if...

You want best-in-class gaming performance

There's no getting around the fact that Razer's premier gaming laptop leads the pack in performance right now.

You want classic Razer style

Razer isn't just about the substance of their gaming laptops, as the Blade 15 (2022) is just as stunning to look at as it is to play.

You want cutting edge tech

The new Razer Blade 15 (2022) features the latest and best, including a 12th-gen Intel processor, DDR5 RAM, the latest Nvidia RTX 3070 TI and 3080 Ti GPUs, and a 144Hz refresh 4K UHD display.

Don't buy it if...

You're on a budget

The starting price is as much as you'd pay for competitive gaming desktop PCs.

You actually want to use it on battery power

If you plan on taking it on the go, keep an eye on power outlets – you going to need one, and soon.

