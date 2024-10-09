Google wants to make writing code for your business even easier using Gemini AI

Google has upgraded its coding assistant for enterprise developers using the power of its Gemini AI platform.

Gemini Code Assist Enterprise is a new service designed for businesses, making writing code much more straightforward, boosting productivity and efficiency for developers everywhere.

It will also offer boosted code customization options, offering suggestions on how to improve code based on your organization's best practices and internal libraries - making sure code is more relevant and more accurate.

Gemini Code Assist Enterprise

Google first announced Code Assist in April 2024, harnessing the company’s Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model, to quickly analyze large amounts of code and provide complex changes, including the ability to use natural language prompts to analyze, refactor, and optimize code.

The new Enterprise platform looks to go "beyond AI-powered coding assistance in the IDE", the company says, allowing developers to generate or transform code that’s more accurate and relevant to their applications.

This includes utilizing Gemini's large token context window, giving developers more insight, and allowing for the specifics of a development session as well as local codebases.

Code Assist Enterprise assistance will be available in Firebase, Databases, BigQuery, Colab Enterprise, Apigee, and Application Integration, with no extra purchases required - and users of BigQuery can also take advantage of SQL and Python code assistance.

"Software development is the engine of the modern economy," noted Ryan J. Salva, Senior Director, Developer Tools and Operations. "However, creating great applications across the tech stack is complex because of an increasing number of abstraction levels, integrations, vendors, and a dearth of experienced developers."

"Google Cloud believes that the best approach to address development challenges lies in providing an AI-powered application development solution that works across the tech stack, to provide better contextual suggestions, enterprise-grade security commitments, and integrations across our cloud that allow for developers to be more versatile and work with a wider set of services faster."

Developers can access Gemini Code Assist Enterprise for $45 per month per user, or $19 monthly with a yearly subscription until March 31, 2025.