Google’s new Gemini Code Assist tool could be the best thing to happen to developers this year

Google has launched a new AI-powered coding tool that it says can free up developers from some of the dullest and time-consuming tasks.

Announced at Google Cloud Next 24, the new Gemini Code Assist service is backed up by the company’s latest Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model, which boasts a million-token context window, meaning developers can make longer and more detailed queries, and receive more in-depth suggestions.

This includes the ability to quickly analyze large amounts of code and provide complex changes, with a new code transformation feature allowing developers to use natural language prompts to analyze, refactor, and optimize code.

Gemini Code Assist

An “evolution” of the company’s previous Duet AI for Developers platform, and acting as a competitor to the likes of Github Copilot, Gemini Code Assist will be available through plug-ins for popular editors like VS Code and JetBrains.

Developers will be able to integrate their own private codebases and repositories for “hyper-personalized” code generation and completions, with Gemini Code Assist offering “full codebase awareness”.

This includes helping with version upgrades, comprehensive code reviews, and insights that span an entire repository rather than just individual files, with support for over 100,000 lines of code.

In order to maintain security, Code Assist will offer single-tenancy and enterprise access control, along with an auditable access history, to help ensure private code remains secure.

Generative AI is transforming software development with tools that automate tasks, foster collaboration, and spark innovation,” Gabe Monroy, VP, Developer Experience wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

“Its ability to boost creativity and productivity for developers is undeniable. We're empowering developers with products to maximize generative AI's potential, both in streamlining their work and building their own AI-powered applications."