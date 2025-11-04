Zoom is building a major new data center in the UK

Zoom is building its next data center in the UK – it’s set to open in 2026

Most core functions will be supported from launch

It’s all in an effort to meet data residency requirements

Zoom has confirmed plans to open its very own data center in the UK as part of its broader efforts to meet data sovereignty and residency requirements, particularly those of the public sector, healthcare, financial services and other highly regulated industries.

The company’s UK data center will support Meetings, Webinars, Rooms, Team Chat, Phone, Notes, Docs and Zoom AI Companion from launch, but Zoom has already committed to adding Contact Center at a later date.

“By investing in local infrastructure, we are ensuring that organizations across the UK… can confidently embrace the future of AI‑first collaboration,” Zoom UK&I Head Louise Newbury-Smith explained.

Zoom UK data center

In a blog post, Zoom explained the UK is “one of Zoom’s most dynamic and forward-thinking regions” that consistently ranks as a top EMEA market. The company also acknowledged the UK’s commitment to hybrid work.

EMEA & APAC Head Steve Rafferty alluded to the influence of customer feedback on the company’s decision to launch a UK data center: “Our customers and partners have been clear: local infrastructure, compliance and greater choice over where their data is stored are critical to unlocking digital transformation in regulated industries.”

The news comes around 18 months after Zoom opened its Experience Center in London, described as a “hub for innovation, executive briefings and hands-on demonstrations.”

Zoom already operates a number of other infrastructure hubs across EMEA, including in Saudi Arabia, Germany and the Netherlands.

Investing in the UK is also a safe move for Zoom – the government recently designated data centers as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), both underscoring their importance and also adding extra layers of protection.

Zoom expects its data center to open in the first half of 2026. The UK government has not publicly commented on Zoom’s investment.

