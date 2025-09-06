Oukitel's WP61 Plus targets outdoor professionals with a rugged smartphone sporting a 2W walkie-talkie and a massive 20Ah battery...over!
Walkie-talkie integration allows communication in remote environments
- Oukitel WP61 Plus doubles as a walkie-talkie for areas where mobile signals are unavailable
- The 6.8-inch 120Hz display is tailored for smoother outdoor visuals
- A 20,000mAh battery could deliver several days of continuous operation
Oukitel has introduced the WP61 Plus at IFA 2025, a rugged smartphone designed for outdoor professionals who require extended power and versatile communication tools.
The device features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The large panel is built for smoother visuals, whether used for navigation apps, video playback, or field-mapping software.
20,000mAh battery designed for extended off-grid use
The WP61 Plus operates on Android 16.0 and is equipped with full-band 5G connectivity for wide network compatibility.
Its dimensions stand at 179.5 x 84.7 x 27.2 mm, a size that reflects the need to accommodate its oversized 20,000mAh battery and additional hardware.
The device is finished in black, adhering to the typical rugged smartphone aesthetic that prioritizes durability and practicality over visual appeal.
Powering the device is a MTK Dimensity 7025 processor, supported by either 8GB RAM with 256GB storage or 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.
The camera hardware is unusual for rugged smartphones, featuring a 108MP primary sensor supported by an 8MP night lens and a 2MP macro option.
On the front, the punch-hole houses a 32MP sensor, a specification more typical of mainstream business smartphones than rugged models.
Perhaps the most distinctive feature is the 20,000mAh battery, rated for 45W charging, with estimates suggest that with moderate use, such capacity could deliver several days of operation without recharging.
Its size also allows the WP61 Plus to operate as a portable power bank, capable of charging lower-demand devices such as smartwatches or fitness bands.
This potential for dual function makes it practical for extended field work or camping situations where conventional charging access is limited, although the company did not mention a reverse charging feature.
For communication, the Oukitel WP61 Plus integrates a "Walkie-talkie (DMR 2W)" feature, offering a direct method of contact in remote areas where network signals are weak or unavailable.
The inclusion of a seat charger also suggests Oukitel intends the phone to work in docked setups, possibly for fleet or warehouse operations.
Additional functions include a camping light, a loudspeaker, a fingerprint sensor, NFC, and a gyroscope.
The Oukitel WP61 Plus will officially hit the market in November or December 2025, but whether it succeeds will depend on how reliably its oversized specifications perform in real-world conditions where durability, longevity, and consistent performance matter more than raw numbers.
