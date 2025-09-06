Ulefone Armor Pad 5 Ultra carries one of the largest batteries in tablets around today

There's also a projector integrated directly into this device

Forget about portability, this device is 27.8 mm thick and weighs 1.6 kg

Ulefone is preparing to unveil the Armor Pad 5 Ultra, a device which appears determined to test the boundaries of what a rugged tablet can be.

The device features dual versatile LED lights, dual warning lights, a projector, and a battery capacity more often associated with portable power stations.

The result is a product that seems more like an experiment in extremes than a conventional business tablet.

Heavy build and durability standards

At 27.8 mm thick and weighing 1.6 kg, the Ulefone Armor Pad 5 Ultra is no lightweight companion, and in fact is heavier than many business PCs on the market.

The device uses an 11-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and brightness up to 600 nits.

More unusual is the built-in projector, which operates at 200 lumens with a 960 x 540 resolution - but while intriguing on paper, these numbers indicate modest performance compared to standalone projectors.

It also comes with a handle that doubles as a stand, suggesting attempts to improve projection alignment.

One of the most prominent features in the Armor Pad 5 Ultra is its 24,200 mAh battery, a specification that dwarfs most competitors.

Ulefone promotes support for 120W charging and the ability to serve as a 10W power bank for other electronics.

Such figures sound impressive, yet their real efficiency, heat management, long-term performance, and overall practicality still require independent verification.

Photography is another area where Ulefone seems determined to go beyond standard expectations, and the Armor Pad 5 Ultra carries a 64MP main camera, a 64MP night-vision sensor, dual 1,000-nit LED floodlights, and a 32MP front camera.

The casing of this device comes with IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certifications, which means that it should withstand water immersion, dust, and drops.

This durability claim may appeal to field users, although its size and weight make daily carrying impractical compared to standard tablets or even rugged smartphones.

Expected to ship with Android 15, the Armor Pad 5 Ultra is reportedly priced at $599, while the projector-free Pro model should cost $499.

Considering the previous Armor Pad 4 Ultra retails for about $380, Ulefone appears to be testing whether consumers will pay extra for unusual combinations of hardware.

