The RT10 Industry carries a massive 25,000mAh battery capacity

Oukitel RT10 Industry integrates a 2D barcode scanner and NFC

Offers extensive connectivity with multiple physical ports

The rugged tablet market remains far smaller than the rugged smartphones category, with only a handful of manufacturers trying to maintain a presence, but Oukitel is working to establish itself more firmly in this niche by introducing the RT10 Industry at IFA 2025.

With its release, the company positions itself directly against players like Zebra, known for the TC25, and Getac, which continues to develop models such as the ZX10 G2.

The Oukitel RT10 Industry features an 11-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1200 x 1920, designed to balance size and portability.

Massive 25,000mAh battery promises extended field operation

Powering the device is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 16GB of memory and 512GB of internal storage.

The camera setup includes a 32MP front sensor alongside a rear array of 64MP, 20MP, and 5MP lenses.

Under the hood, this device comes with a large 25,000mAh battery that supports 33W PPS charging, and with this size, it can also work as a portable power bank.

With the right software optimization, such a huge battery can give users several days of continuous operation in demanding industrial environments without frequent recharging.

The Oukitel RT10 Industry integrates a "2D barcode scanner," a fingerprint module, and NFC support, which makes it useful for inventory control, retail operations, and field services.

For connectivity, this device has options ranging from 5G and WiFi 6 to GPS with L1 and L5 signals.

It also comes with USB-C, USB-A, RJ45, and a 3.5mm jack, while pogo pin support extends compatibility with docking solutions.

The challenge Oukitel faces is convincing enterprises to switch from entrenched providers such as Zebra and Getac.

While the RT10 Industry lists impressive specifications on paper, actual field performance, software optimization, and long-term durability will determine its acceptance in industrial settings.

The rugged tablet market is a niche usually served by industries that need devices capable of withstanding demanding work environments while offering functions beyond standard consumer tablets.

Oukitel’s strategy suggests it is not just targeting durability but also integrated tools that may reduce the need for additional hardware.