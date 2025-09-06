Oukitel WP60 debuts with a massive 7.2-inch display and punch-hole selfie camera

Rear cameras include a 108MP sensor, rare in rugged devices

Storage options scale from 256GB baseline to 512GB maximum capacity

Oukitel has introduced the WP60 at IFA 2025, a rugged smartphone designed to push the boundaries of screen size and storage capacity.

The brand, already known for devices that prioritize durability over delicate styling, appears set on challenging rivals such as Doogee, Ulefone, and Blackview.

Unlike the recently released Oukitel WP300, which emphasized battery endurance over processing strength, this new model attempts to deliver a balance of size, storage, and performance.

A very large rugged smartphone or phablet

The WP60’s 7.2-inch HD+ display and 184 x 87 x 14.9mm frame place it firmly in phablet territory rather than standard rugged smartphone dimensions.

This large panel, paired with Android 15.0, creates a device more suitable for users who may otherwise carry rugged tablets for work in the field.

The 720 x 1560 resolution may feel limited on a 7.2-inch panel, especially when clarity is essential.

This could be a drawback for business smartphones, where sharper displays are often needed for productivity and communication tasks.

The WP60 is powered by the MTK Dimensity 7025 chipset and comes in three configurations: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB.

This variety suggests Oukitel is targeting both basic and heavy users, although the processor may not be powerful enough to handle demanding tasks at the upper tiers.

For photography, this mobile phone comes with a 32MP front camera hosted in its punch-hole display.

On the rear, it has a triple camera setup including a 108MP main camera, which is unusual in a rugged smartphone, paired with an 8MP and a 2MP sensor.

To keep the device running, Oukitel integrates a 10,000mAh battery with 33W PD charging, which is average for rugged devices.

This is not a surprise because Oukitel alternates battery sizes across its lineup, with models such as the WP200 Pro and WP210 carrying 8,800mAh units, while the WP56 features a much larger 16,000mAh capacity.

The external appearance of the Oukitel WP60 echoes the Oukitel WP8 Pro from 2020.

Available in yellow, gray, and silver, the device incorporates fingerprint recognition, NFC, and a gyroscope.

According to the company, this rugged smartphone will hit the market on October 15, 2025, although pricing details remain unannounced.