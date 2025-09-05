Lenovo's Magic Bay HUD is a modular heads-up display for ThinkBook laptops

It magnetically attaches via Pogo Pin and supports Lenovo AI Now

Designed for multitasking, the always-on HUD keeps notes and notifications off the main screen

In March 2025 I wrote about Lenovo Tiko, part of the range of Magic Bay accessories for the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6.

Shown off at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, it was described by the company as a "compact AI emotional interaction companion." I suggested it was a bit like a physical Microsoft Bob for the 21st century.

The ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 was built for expandability and modularity, and Lenovo created a series of attachable accessories for it, including the Tiko, which was said to offer real-time emoji-style status, interactive gesture-based responses, and personalized emoji notifications.

Lenovo Magic Bay HUD

The images showed it had an expressive AI interface to help users stay informed and engaged throughout their workday.

For anyone looking for something less childish perhaps, there was also the Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko Pro, a more serious alternative offering a real-time widget interface.

It would be an always-on assistant to help streamline information, Lenovo said.

At IFA 2025, Lenovo revealed a lot more about the Magic Bay concept, including that it has a new name - say goodbye to the Tiko and hello to the Lenovo Magic Bay HUD.

Lenovo also announced the add-on device will soon be available in limited markets. Quite which markets those will be is unknown for now, but China seems like a safe bet for at least one of them.

According to Lenovo, this heads-up display attaches magnetically via Pogo Pin and offers users a convenient, screen-free way to extend their workspace for intelligent multitasking.

I wonder whether its designers will also free the webcam from its fixed position, like the Honor MagicBook Art 14, because that would be a good move.

But what is the point of it all, I hear you ask. Well, the company says it’s “ideal for keeping transcription, notes, or notifications off the main screen.” That's personally not something I feel like I need, but I'm happy to be proved wrong.

In addition, Lenovo has confirmed the always-on HUD will integrate seamlessly with Lenovo AI Now assistance to give users a more focused and more efficient workflow.