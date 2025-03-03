Magic Bay ecosystem expands ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with modular AI accessories

Dual Display adds a 13.3-inch screen for multitasking and collaboration

Tiko is an AI emotional interaction companion, Tiko Pro is more serious

Although Lenovo is unveiling a number of new devices at MWC 2025, that’s not all the tech manufacturer is showcasing.

One of its more unusual offerings is Tiko, which the firm is describing as a "compact AI emotional interaction companion."

Think of it a bit like a physical Microsoft Bob for the 21st century - Tiko is part of Lenovo’s Magic Bay ecosystem proof of concepts, which the company has developed for professionals using the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6. That laptop, which is currently not available in North America, is built for expandability and modularity, and Lenovo has gone all out with a series of attachable accessories.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo seems to have a thing for expandable displays at the moment. It unveiled the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable at CES, and at MWC, the firm showed off its ThinkBook “codename Flip” laptop, which combines two 13-inch OLED displays into one giant 18.1-inch screen. For the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6, there’s the Magic Bay Dual Display Concept. This is a dual 13.3-inch attachable secondary screen that turns the ThinkBook 16p into a multi-screen workstation.

Lenovo says this will be ideal for “data visualization, content editing, and collaborative projects” and allows users to view multiple applications simultaneously without needing an external monitor.

In addition, there’s the Magic Bay 2nd Display Concept. This is a compact 8-inch screen intended to function as an AI dashboard for on-the-go professionals. It will provide quick access to productivity tools, messaging apps, and AI-generated insights.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Say hello to your little friend

Getting back to the Magic Bay “codename Tiko” concept, Lenovo describes it as a “compact AI emotional interaction companion that displays real-time emoji-style status, provides interactive gesture-based responses, and offers personalized emoji notifications.” It has an expressive AI interface, because of course it does, to help users stay informed and engaged throughout their workday.

If that seems a bit childish for you, there's the Magic Bay “codename Tiko Pro,” which is a more serious alternative and offers a real-time widget interface and Lenovo AI Now integration and will act as an always-on assistant to help streamline information.

(Image credit: Lenovo)