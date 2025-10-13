New Yorkers targeted in fake 'inflation' text campaign - here's how to stay safe

Scammers impersonate tax agencies to steal banking info via fake refund messages

New York’s inflation refunds are automatic; no extra info is needed

Governor Hochul urges vigilance and warns IRS never contacts citizens for personal data

Cybercriminals are leaning into the New York State's inflation refund checks initiative in a bid to steal their banking information and, quite possibly, money.

State of New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, warned citizens about an ongoing phishing campaign, impersonating the New York State Tax Department, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

In the phishing message, which is distributed via SMS, voice messages, email, and direct mail, the scammers urged their victims to provide them with accurate banking information so that they may receive this reimbursement.

New York’s inflation refund checks are one-time payments meant to offset rising living costs. Depending on income and filing status, residents who filed their 2023 income taxes automatically received between $150 and $400, and apparently around $2 billion were distributed this way.

“Your refund request has been processed and approved. Please provide accurate payment information by September 19, 2025. Funds will be deposited into your bank account or mailed via paper check within 1-2 business days,” the phishing message reads.

“Failure to submit the required payment information by September 19, 2025, will result in permanent forfeiture of this refund under New York Revised Statute §5747.11.”

The refund process is automatic, and citizens are not required to provide any information, apart from filing income tax forms.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With scams targeting the state’s inflation refund initiative, let me be clear: The Tax Department and the IRS do not call or text individuals for personal information. My administration urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report these scams to the Tax Department to protect yourself from being a victim,” said Governor Hochul.

Scammers are known for using current events as themes for phishing and other scams. Tax filing and return season is just one of them, with major sports events, religious events, key shopping dates, and more, also being used.

Via BleepingComputer

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.