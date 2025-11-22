Too good to be true? Be careful when looking through those Black Friday offers - they might be a scam

Black Friday 2025 is almost here, and scams are already underway

Scammers love a sales season, especially when people are looking for a bargain.

US consumers spent $10.8 billion online on Black Friday 2024, so it’s rich pickings for the less reputable, and new research from Bitdefender has claimed out of all the Black Friday spam you might have received, over half of it (53%) could be classed as a scam.

To no one’s surprise, most of the scams impersonate Amazon, which often peddles too-goo-to-be-true discounts during the Black Friday sales.

Bye-bye bank account

Bitdefender notes Black Friday spam mostly targets North America, with 60% of emails landing in a US inbox. Germany (12%), Ireland (7%), South Africa (4%), and the UK (3%) make up the rest of the list.

Much of the spam is self-inflicted, with 43% of spam emails originating from the US. Strangely, the Netherlands (14%) and Indonesia (13%) take second and third place for spam origination.

Scammers are also getting far more skilled in impersonating brands with clever campaigns. One example involved scammers impersonating United Healthcare in order to harvest user data with a ‘Black Friday Smile Upgrade’ email offering promotions on Oral-B dental kits.

Outside of Amazon and United Healthcare, bargain hunters should also be especially wary of offers from brands such as MediaMarkt, TEMU, IKEA, Kaufland, Grohe, Binance, Louis Vuitton, Jack Daniel’s, and even Reese’s.

When it comes to verifying if a promotion is legitimate or not, Bitdefender recommends some simply checks:

Check promotions on the legitimate website first. If it isn’t there, it might be a scam.

Scammers know people are expecting deliveries, so be extra vigilant when receiving delivery updates.

Tools like Bitdefender’s Link Checker can be used to verify if a link is safe.

Suspicious messages can be verified with Bitdefender Scamio.

If you are on the lookout for a Black Friday bargain, be sure to have the best antivirus software active and on the lookout for potential threats.

If you’re in need of some upgraded security, take a look at my roundup of the best Black Friday antivirus deals.