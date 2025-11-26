SitusAMC hack may have exposed data at major financial heavyweights

SitusAMC suffered a breach exposing both corporate and client data

The attack was a smash‑and‑grab, not ransomware; FBI is aware and investigation is ongoing

Impacted clients may include major banks and mortgage lenders, though details and perpetrators remain undisclosed

A global firm providing consulting, technology, and outsourced services to some of the biggest banks and mortgage lenders in the United States has suffered a data breach which saw hackers manage to steal some of its sensitive data, as well as the details it held on behalf of its clients.

SitusAMC provides a full suite of services to support the entire lifecycle of commercial and residential real estate finance, from loan origination and underwriting, to portfolio management, servicing, and valuation of debt and equity assets.

Its clients include major banks, private-equity firms, asset managers, residential mortgage originators and servicers, CMBS/RMBS issuers, insurance companies, and institutional investors. Some of the biggest names include UBS Realty Investors, JPMorgan Chase, Hines, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.

FBI was notified

In a short announcement published on its website, SitusAMC said that the stolen data belongs to both itself, and its clients:

“Corporate data associated with certain of our clients’ relationship with SitusAMC such as accounting records and legal agreements has been impacted. Certain data relating to some of our clients’ customers may also have been impacted,” it said, adding that the investigation is still ongoing and that third-party cybersecurity experts have been brought in to assist.

Law enforcement was also notified, the company stressed, and added that this was not a ransomware attack, but rather a simple data smash-and-grab.

We don’t know how many of SitusAMC clients are affected by this attack, or what kind of information was stolen. When reached out by representatives of the media, most banks either declined to comment or simply did not respond to media inquiries. No threat actors have yet taken responsibility for the attack.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Via TechCrunch

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.