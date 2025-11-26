DeleteMe has discounted all plans by 30% - scrub your data from the internet for less this Black Friday
DeleteMe has a 30% discount code for Black Friday
If you're not familiar with what a data removal service does, I'll break it down for you. There are companies on the internet know as 'data brokers' whose sole purpose is to gather as much publicly available information on people and then sell it to other companies.
For example, when you opt in to cookies, or accept the terms and conditions on an app, or even purchase something online, you submit little bits of data about your habits which provide insights into the best way to sell you a service or product.
Luckily, DeleteMe, one the best data removal services, exists to automatically scour the internet for your personal data and submit data removal requests on your behalf, scrubbing it from being used or sold. They'll even submit regular requests to ensure it remains strictly offline.
Right now, you can get 30% off all plans using the code 'BFCM30OFF25' at checkout!
Need more protection? Take a look at the best Black Friday antivirus deals
Today's top DeleteMe deals
Read moreRead less▼
Save 30% with code: BFCM30OFF25
DeleteMe can help you get your data removed from Google searches, data brokers, and many other websites, giving you control over your personal data that is shared on the internet. This plan works out at just $7.52/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Save 30% with code: BFCM30OFF25
DeleteMe can help you get your data removed from Google searches, data brokers, and many other websites, giving you control over your personal data that is shared on the internet. This plan gives you four data removal plans at just $30/mth.
Today's top DeleteMe deals
Read moreRead less▼
Save 30% with code: BFCM30OFF25
DeleteMe can help you get your data removed from Google searches, data brokers, and many other websites, giving you control over your personal data that is shared on the internet. This plan works out at just £6.70/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Save 30% with code: BFCM30OFF25
DeleteMe can help you get your data removed from Google searches, data brokers, and many other websites, giving you control over your personal data that is shared on the internet. This plan gives you four data removal plans at just £26.83/mth.
Today's other top data removal deals
Read moreRead less▼
If you're tired of spam calls and emails, or just want to bolster your online privacy, then you may want to consider removing your personal data strewn across the internet. Incogni will do this for you. Grab 55% off with the Black Firday deal code 'BFDEAL25'. Prices are per month.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best identity theft protection
1. Best overall:
Aura
2. Best for families:
IdentityForce
3. Best for credit beginners:
Experian IdentityWorks
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.