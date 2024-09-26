HubSpot uses AI to make marketing and sales a Breeze

HubSpot, one of the best CRM software providers, has augmented its customer relationship management system with a suite of artificial intelligence tools called Breeze. The company embedded Breeze across the entire HubSpot platform, showcasing how the new features, currently in Beta, could up productivity and efficiency during its Inbound conference and Fall 2024 Spotlight event.

Since, according to HubSpot's research, 90% of executives are incorporating AI into their systems, there's a lot of opportunity for Breeze and its tools to effect change. Breeze is designed specifically to expand the abilities of marketing, sales, and customer service teams with AI, despite apprehension among some in those spaces who see AI as more of a disruption than an enhancement. To bridge that enthusiasm gap, HubSpot is pitching Breeze as the easy, fast AI solution that doesn't require overhauling existing work but rather integrates with customer data to supply practical answers.

Breeze includes several AI features that are supposed to boost CRMs and the teams that employ them. The Breeze Copilot chatbot uses AI in conjunction with a company's data and HubSpot’s Smart CRM to help with everything from summarizing and analyzing customer service interactions to researching rival companies and even designing content for ads and marketing campaigns.

The introduction of over 80 AI features across the HubSpot platform demonstrates the company’s commitment to embedding AI deeply into its services. This move reflects the growing demand for integrated AI solutions that not only make tasks easier but also help businesses achieve faster, more impactful results.

Breezy Agents

Breeze Agents are AI-powered experts designed to help users automate workflows. There are 4 variants available that can automate the implementation of strategies and deploy content. The content, social media, prospecting, and customer agents are supposed to handle the more tedious aspects of a project or supplement teams so they can focus on the bigger picture.

For instance, the content agent will compose website text, blogs, case studies, and even podcasts that match a brand's voice. At the same time, the social media agent does the same for social media posts by analyzing a company's current output and goals to engage with the desired audience. With these AI agents, marketers can maintain a strong brand presence without being bogged down by the manual work of writing and scheduling posts. The ability to generate content that’s in line with a company’s brand voice is critical, particularly as businesses seek to build more personalized relationships with their customers.

For sales teams, the prospecting agent handles research and personalizes outreach to possible clients. This agent can even time its messages to best reach someone when they are most receptive. Meanwhile, existing customers can reach out at any time to a company and encounter the AI customer agent, which will offer assistance using a company's knowledge base and website to quickly answer most standard questions, passing the customer on to a human agent only when necessary.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Assuming these tools perform to the level HubSpot claims, these and similar features developed by rivals, will likely become widely adopted and standardized among CRMs.