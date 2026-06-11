Ensuring variety in today’s AI-native era

A future where we achieve true AGI is perhaps not as far off as some might think.

AI is already proving to be one of the most powerful accelerators of human progress, and we are starting to see early signals of just what it can enable.

Researchers are making headway on some of the biggest problems that have resisted decades of human effort.

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Dr Yichuan Zhang Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder of Boltzbit.

Nuclear fusion is just one such example. Long the poster child of always being 30 years away, it is now being modelled and optimized thanks to AI in ways that are materially changing the pace of experimentation.

If this trajectory continues, the benefits extend far beyond energy into climate modelling, resource optimization, and other global challenges.

However, the question is not whether AI will deliver breakthroughs, but who will benefit from them and, crucially, who gets to build with them. At present, the answer is very few.

Clipping the wings of progress

Most of today’s AI products are at their core the same. They sit on top of a small number of foundation models that are trained on broadly similar datasets. The result is a market of apparent variety masking underlying homogeneity with different interfaces, but increasingly the same intelligence layer.

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The danger, of course, is that if the current trajectory holds, this small number of model providers will define not just the capabilities of AI systems but the boundaries of innovation and who participates in it. The wings of progress are being clipped.

Eroding differentiation

A world where every AI product behaves the same because it sits upon the same underlying intelligence is a world where differentiation erodes. It is a world where individuality, at both an organizational and personal level, becomes harder to express through technology.

A change of thinking is needed. It is important to not slow down progress but to redistribute the capacity to shape it. That requires a shift at the level that matters most: the intelligence layer.