Microsoft faces claims that its data center noise harms nearby residents

Standard dBA monitors may fail to capture some low-frequency noise

Residents accuse xAI of causing noise, vibration, and air pollution

Microsoft and xAI are facing lawsuits over noise and other alleged harms linked to data center operations in Wisconsin and Mississippi.

At least six similar cases have been filed this year, as residents challenge the impacts from currently active facilities.

In addition to nuisance, the disputes also focus on negligence claims, with plaintiffs seeking damages or changes to data center operations.

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Low-frequency noise creates a measurement problem

Microsoft faces a proposed class action concerning its Fairwater facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, which began operating in June 2026.

Residents filed the case in late July, alleging that persistent low-frequency noise affects their homes and property values, and arguing standard dBA equipment may fail to detect the sound because its frequency falls outside effective measurement ranges.

“dBA measures do not effectively detect lower frequency sounds like those emitted by Defendant’s Data Center operations,” the lawsuit says.

“‘Data center cooling — massive chillers, slow turning fans, compressor arrays — generates exactly the long wavelength noise’” that is not adequately measured using dBA.”

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The plaintiffs argue Microsoft could have reduced the disturbance through acoustic barriers, quieter cooling equipment, soundproofing, and improved monitoring.

“A properly operated, maintained, and/or constructed Data Center will contain, capture, or otherwise prevent the emission of excessive noise from its generators and cooling systems,” the filing says.

That argument could create difficulties for facilities where regulatory measurements fail to capture sounds that residents can still hear.

The dispute also raises questions about how noise from data centers should be measured.

xAI faces claims involving turbines and pollution

In Mississippi, residents have sued xAI over alleged noise, vibration, and air pollution from dozens of gas turbines.

The turbines supply electricity for the company's Southaven data center, according to allegations contained in the lawsuit.

Attorneys representing residents accused xAI of failing to take meaningful action to address the alleged effects.

“xAI has made no meaningful effort to halt the harm,” attorneys at Weitz & Luxenberg said in a statement.

Similar lawsuits have also been filed in Vineland, New Jersey, Dowagiac, Michigan, North Tonawanda, New York, and Hood County, Texas.

The cases generally rely on nuisance or negligence claims concerning conditions plaintiffs believe operators could have prevented or controlled.

Several other data center disputes remain unresolved, with none of the noise cases reaching summary judgment or trial.

However, other environmental nuisance cases have already produced settlements involving substantial sums of money.

Amazon agreed to pay more than $20 million over nitrate contamination linked to one Oregon data center.

The company said officials settled early to avoid prolonged litigation and concentrate resources on community support instead.

Microsoft had not immediately responded to a request for comment concerning the Wisconsin lawsuit when the report was published.

Via SmartCitiesDrive

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