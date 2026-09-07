Robot co-workers could soon be a common sight, as Intel report claims workplace robotics are approaching a 'critical threshold'

Intel report claims 60% of business leaders expect to operate robot fleets within the next five years

Conversely, only 40% have a human-robot workforce strategy

The Robotics Readiness Gap report assesses the state of robotic adoption around the world

Intel’s 'Robotics Readiness Gap' report has revealed that many large businesses are planning to implement a human-robot workforce within the next five years, with a majority expecting a doubling of operational output with a full-scale deployment.

The survey of 800 senior leaders in organizations with over $500 million annual turnover also found while adoption plans are accelerating, the rollout of a human-robot workforce has some key challenges, not least infrastructure, skills, strategy, and safety.

Despite the positive outlook for robotics, the scenario has a heavy dose of reality. Only 40% of businesses surveyed have a suitable strategy in place, despite a belief that robots could prove more cost-effective than humans within three years.

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Human-robot workforce

Within this context, the aim of achieving a human-robot workforce seems more achievable, although some of the findings suggest an aspirational element to the drive towards robotics.

While 60% of leaders are expecting to run a fleet of robots by 2030, only 40% have a suitable human-robot workforce strategy in place. So while 74% believe workforce planning will be inseparable from robotics strategy within 5 years, there is a gap in preparation.

The report notes that “On average, leaders believe that deploying a robot will become more cost-effective than hiring a human in their sector within three years.”

But does this mean replacing jobs? Intel says not. “This isn’t about replacing people but creating new forms of human-machine collaboration, with robots working alongside employees as productive teammates.”

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Doubling operational output

Intel’s report states that robotics in the workplace is approaching a “critical threshold,” with leaders predicting that “operational output would double if robotics were deployed at full scale across their organization.”

However, both notions rely heavily on five factors: strategy, skills, safety, shape (function), and scale (which includes physical AI infrastructure).

Intel’s report states, “few are prepared for what large-scale deployment actually requires. Closing this gap will mean redesigning operating models for a workforce that includes autonomous systems.” Even in the defense industry, this gap exists (“confidence outstrips preparedness by 48%”).

Placed in these terms, and with the context of the size of the organizations quizzed on their robotics strategies, that critical threshold seems a little further away than five years.

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