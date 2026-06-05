A new Nintendo Switch 2 model with a replaceable battery will be released soon

The new model will be sold to meet the new EU Batteries Legislation

The new regulations come into effect in February 2027

Nintendo has announced that it will soon release a revised Switch 2 model with a removable battery in Europe to meet new regulations.

In a recent post on its website (via The Verge), Nintendo said it will comply with a new regulation called the EU Batteries Legislation, which was passed in 2023 and requires companies to make products with built-in batteries replaceable by February 18, 2027.

"Nintendo of Europe ('Nintendo') and its products are in compliance with all applicable European Union directives and regulations," the company said. "Many of those are aimed at environmental protection as well as consumer health and safety with respect to the manufacture, supply and use of Nintendo products."

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While the company didn't specify the Switch 2 itself, it did confirm "current products with model numbers starting with ‘BEE'" will see revisions, which would include the Switch 2, which has a model number of BEE-001.

Other Switch 2 accessories, like the Joy-Con 2 controller and Switch 2 Pro Controller, also have model numbers beginning with BEE (BEE-012 and BEE-014, and BEE-008) and have built-in batteries, suggesting they could also get revised models.

"The Batteries Regulation aims to reduce the environmental impact of the manufacture, distribution, use, disposal and recycling of batteries and rechargeable batteries,” Nintendo said. "In doing so, it forbids the supply of batteries and rechargeable batteries with certain hazardous metal content and sets out requirements for batteries' labelling, safe removal from appliances, collection and recycling.

"Nintendo products are fully compliant with these requirements, and Nintendo cooperates fully with authorised regional institutions to facilitate the proper collection and environmentally sound recovery or disposal of its batteries.

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"In addition, the Regulation requires that from February 18th, 2027, batteries integrated into certain appliances and sold in the EU must be easily replaceable by end-users at any time during the lifetime of the product. Nintendo is implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the Regulation."

For now, there's no word on what the new Switch 2 model will look like or if it will see a price increase.

Last month, Nintendo announced that the console will see a considerable price hike, rising in the US from $449.99 to $499.99 effective September 1, 2026, as a "response to various market conditions."