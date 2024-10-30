A Scary Movie reboot is in the works but you won’t be able to stream it on Paramount Plus anytime soon

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Wayans brothers are confirmed to reunite for another installment of their Scary Movie franchise, but production isn't expected to begin until next year, so you'll have to stream the first four movies on Paramount Plus in the US instead for Halloween 2024. The filmmaker brothers (Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Wayans) will work together to develop a fresh screenplay for their first Scary Movie film since they departed from the franchise after the release of Scary Movie 3 (2006).

CinemaCon announced that a new Scary Movie was in the works in April, but only now are the details about its production surfacing. Marlon Wayans took to Instagram (see below) to announce the reboot of the movie franchise, which he developed with his brothers in 2000. As well as announcing the comeback on social media, the brothers shared that “(they) couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again” in a recent statement.

The movie franchise kicked off in the early ‘00s and garnered mass attention because of its comedic elements and parody references to horror movies such as Scream (1996), my favorite slasher movie, The Exorcist (1973), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and Signs (2002), which I recently ticked off my sci-fi horror movie watchlist.

As of now, there are a total of five movies in the franchise with the most recent being Scary Movie 5 (2013), therefore, we can only venture a guess that the reboot will be Scary Movie 6. The first four movies starred recurring characters Cindy (Anna Faris) and Brenda (Regina Hall), and though casting is another question, I have my fingers crossed behind my back that the comedy gold duo will return.

What horror movies will be spoofed this time?

The original cast of the Scary Movie franchise includes Regina Hall, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and Anna Faris. (Image credit: Mirimax/ Netflix)

Since the last Scary Movie insert was released just over 10 years ago it’s been a very powerful decade for the best horror movies, so there’s plenty of material for the Wayans brothers to work with for the reboot. While the movie is still very early into its development and we don’t know who will star or what the movie will entail, I’ve decided to turn this into a fun guessing game.

It goes without saying that Get Out (2017) is one of the biggest horror movies of the last few years, and director Jordan Peele has contributed his fresh and original perspective to the genre with other movies Us (2019) and Nope (2022), all of which provide a strong foundation for a parody.

Similar to Peele, Ari Aster’s interpretation of psychological horror movies has cemented his works as modern classics - especially Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2017). While both movies are dark and gruesome in their own right, I strongly believe that there’s enough whimsy in them that can be adopted for a spoof movie. In other words, I want a silly and comedic recreation of Toni Collette’s ceiling head-bang moment from Hereditary.

