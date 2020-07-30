South Park season 24: release date predictions and what we know about the show's future

South Park season 24 is expected to release later this year. With more than 300 episodes now under its belt, Comedy Central's adult animated sitcom remains evergreen, even if its quality still fluctuates wildly between seasons. In South Park season 23, the show was on form at times, with a lot of focus placed on Randy Marsh's Tegridy Farms.

South Park season 24 was confirmed in 2019, when the show was renewed through 2022. The show's popularity clearly isn't waning: HBO Max reportedly paid more than $500 million just to stream old episodes of the show, and episodes like 'Band in China' suggest the show can still grab headlines over (relatively minor) controversies.

Here's what we know about South Park season 24 so far, then.

South Park season 24 doesn't have an official release date yet, but given that the last seven seasons have all premiered in mid-late September, we'd be surprised if this season didn't arrive at a similar time. September 2020, then, is our guess.

While a lot of TV show production has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, animation has seemingly been less affected, with shows like Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons returning at their usual times this year. How South Park specifically will be affected (if at all) is unclear, though, since the series is typically produced on a fast turnaround.

South Park season 24 will be followed by 25 and 26

As mentioned above, South Park has been renewed through to 2022, which should cover the show through to seasons 25 and 26.

The show is likely to end at some point over the next decade, though. "I don't think we have ever had an 'OK, let's sit down and decide if we are going to keep going,'" co-creator Trey Parker told The Hollywood Reporter this year about the future of the show. Co-creator Matt Stone also said in 2019, "I am 48. Trey turns 50 this year. So I will say that I don't think we will be doing this show when we're 60."

So, assuming Parker and Stone don't change their minds (which is possible), you've got between three and ten seasons of South Park left.

How to watch South Park episodes online

South Park is relatively each to watch, depending on where you are. In the US, HBO Max has the streaming rights to the show (with several controversial episodes missing), but you can also just watch them online here on Comedy Central's website. DVDs are also available of every season, including South Park season 23.

In the UK, new South Park episodes are aired on Comedy Central UK, which you can watch with a Now TV subscription. Amazon Prime Video UK also has the first 22 seasons available to stream. Netflix UK has several seasons to watch in the UK, but not a complete archive.