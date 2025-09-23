If you’re in the market for a new monitor - whether to replace an aging display or add a second screen to your setup - it’s hard to imagine a better value 4K display at this price point.

The Sceptre New IPS 27-inch 4K Monitor has dropped from $225.46 to $172.97 on Amazon, saving you over $52, or about 23%.

What you’re getting here is a 27-inch UHD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, paired with IPS technology for sharp colors and wide viewing angles.

With 99% sRGB coverage, this monitor is ideal for work and browsing, photo editing, video streaming, and even gaming at up to 70Hz.

As you’d expect from a 2025 monitor, the design looks good. The edgeless display keeps distractions to a minimum and makes multi-monitor setups look seamless.

Built-in speakers are included too - handy for casual use if you don’t want to hook up external audio.

While you could spend more for monitors with higher refresh rates or HDR certification, you’d be pushing well past the $300 mark, and in most day-to-day scenarios, you won’t notice a huge improvement. For office tasks, creative projects, and streaming in 4K, this Sceptre panel delivers excellent performance for the money.

The matte finish reduces glare, making it easier to work in bright rooms. At just over 16 pounds, the monitor is sturdy without being overly heavy, and the machine black finish gives it a professional look that fits into almost any workspace.

It has HDMI and DisplayPort, so connecting your laptop or desktop won't be an issue.

If you’ve been holding out for an affordable 4K monitor, this has to be one of the best deals around. For just $172.97, the Sceptre 27-inch IPS 4K Monitor is an outstanding buy for productivity, entertainment, and everything in between.

If you’re open to exploring lesser-known brands, there are a couple of other well-priced 27-inch 4K monitors on Amazon worth checking out. The Gawfolk 27-inch 4K Monitor offers a UHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort support for just $169.99 (down from $199.99).

Another option is the CRUA 27-inch 4K Monitor, which features a sleek white design, IPS panel, 120% sRGB, USB-C connectivity, FreeSync support, and built-in speakers. It's currently $169.98 (down from $219.99). Both deliver impressive value.

Looking for more options? We've tested out the best monitors for home working, the best business monitors, the top screens for programming, and the best for photo editing.