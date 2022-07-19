Gigabyte M32UC review

Multiplatform gamers looking for a high-performance 32-inch 4K gaming monitor offering a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400, respectable amount of ports and other useful features will have much to appreciate with the Gigabyte M32UC.

Gigabyte M32UC: Two-minute review

The Gigabyte M32UC manages to succeed where many other gaming monitors have failed by providing a crisp picture, great features, and a 144Hz refresh rate at 4K without absolutely breaking the bank.

At a basic level, the curved 32-inch (31.5 inch to be exact) UHD gaming monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate that balances performance and efficiency very well. Beyond that, the M32UC includes VESA Display HDR400, a slew of ports, external speakers and Gigabyte’s KVM technology among others. Everything crammed into this package comes at an extremely attractive $729 price-point.

Despite some issues with the external speakers and base display settings, there’s so much value packed into the M32UC for those who can afford it, that it easily ranks as one of the best gaming monitors on the market right now, and comfortably qualifies for our best 4K 144Hz monitors list.

There are some issues that do hold the M32UC back from absolutely taking the crown, but anyone with one of the best graphics cards out there that is are powerful enough to push out 4K gaming at more than 60 frames per second is going to love this monitor. Aspiring esports gamers looking for a competitive edge will also find a lot to like here, as will a number of content creators.

In short, the Gigabyte M32UC is one of the best monitors on the market today, regardless of qualifiers.

Gigabyte M32UC: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $799 / £681 (about AU$1,093)

$799 / £681 (about AU$1,093) When is it out? The Gigabyte M32UC is out now

The Gigabyte M32UC is out now Where can you get it? Available in the US,UK and Australia

The Gigabyte M32UC is available in the US, UK and Australia for $799, £681 and $1,093 respectively.

Within those territories, interested buyers can find them on popular outlets from Newegg to Amazon.

For a 32-inch curved gaming monitor offering a UHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400 and large amounts of other features, the $729 price-point is a serious bargain, making it one of the best 4K monitors you're going to find right now.

For comparison, in our BenQ Mobiuz EX3210R review, we tested a monitor which was a bit faster at 165Hz but at a lower 1440p resolution that currently sells for about $699. This isn't that much less than the M32UC, but you get a lot more with the latter than with the former. The BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U, which has similar specs to the M32UC and is a flat 4K display has an MSRP of $1,099, so nearly $500 more than the M32UC.

Value: 5 / 5

Gigabyte M32UC: Design

Easy setup and operation

There are a lot of connectivity options

Speakers are horrible

At first glance, there’s much to appreciate with how Gigabyte designed the M32UC. The two part stand set up is easily asembled without much work from the base to the neck. Considering the price, there’s a plastic feel to the display frame outside of the back metal plate that snaps to the stand neck. The port slate is positioned downward on the rear to give the monitor a sleek discrete look which matches the all-black aesthetic.

Gigabyte M32UC Key Specs Panel size: 32-inch

Panel type: VA LCD

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Brightness: 350 nits

Contrast: 3000:1

HDR: HDR400

Pixel response: 1ms

Refresh rate: 144Hz (160Hz OC)

Inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1 (support 4K 144Hz 4:4:4 @ DSC enabled or 4K 144Hz 4:2:0), 1 x Displayport 1.4, 1 x USB Type-C (Alternate Mode; Upstream port; Power Delivery up to 18W), 3 x USB 3.2 Downstream ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Upstream port, 1 x Earphone Jack

There are two HDMI 2.1 ports and one Display Port 1.4. Hypothetically, this means that outside of hooking up the M32UC to a gaming PC through the DisplayPort, the other two HDMI ports can be used with both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well. In addition to the three video-in ports are three USB-3.2 downstream ports and one 3.2 upstream port.

Rounding out the ports is an 3.5mm earphone jack which is definitely going to be needed because the external speakers are simply trash. Beyond issues with overall volume, underwhelming mid-tones and cracking bass add to general uselessness. It’s definitely undeniable where cuts were made.

Design: 3.5 / 5

Gigabyte M32UC: Features

Gigabyte KVM is actually useful

Very useful esports features built-in

There are a number of features to the Gigabyte M32UC, but the one we found most compelling was Gigabyte KVM. This function allows you to use a single set of keyboard, video, and mouse inputs to control multiple devices at the touch of a button.

To utilize Gigabyte KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse), there’s a USB-C port which can also upstream and deliver power up to 18W. Using the feature is as simple as pressing the button above the joystick controller.

Usability of the KVM feature may vary but it was cool switching between mobile device control options without having to have a second keyboard and mouse set. Meanwhile, the intuitive joystick controller made changing display settings and switching display input was an intuitive experience as well.

The number of esports features was also impressive, including an onscreen timer to count down match times, aim stabilization and sync, and built-in, high contrast crosshairs for shooters.

Features: 4 / 5

Gigabyte M32UC: Performance

Image quality and gaming performance is great

HDR performance is respectable

Might have to ticker with setting during setup

From jump, the Gigabyte M32UC presents a fairly flat and dimly lit display image even when HDR is enabled. After tinkering with various brightness, contrast settings, color controls and HDR settings the visual experience was flat out amazing.

Having 93 percent DCI-P3 super wide-gamut color made colors vividly pop with deep blacks. There’s also an anti-glare coating so playing in a brightly lit room or near a window with sun rays won’t disturb the visual quality. Playing games like Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Cyberpunk 2077 showed off fantastic image quality that was only made better with the higher refresh rate. Editing photos on Photoshop or watching Netflix films were a visual treat too.

Performance wise, the M32UC features SuperSpeed VA technology that keeps response times to 1ms and FreeSync implementation ran without a hitch. This made the experience of playing multiplayer modes for games like Call of Duty Vanguard and Halo Infinite an enjoyable experience that lent a competitive edge.

There is an overclocking ability to extend the refresh rate to 160Hz but that locks out variable refresh rate which may be a problem for some. Buyers looking to get deeper into personalizing their experience with the M32UC can utilize Gigabyte’s OSD Sidekick app which allows tunning of image and performance even further.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should I buy a Gigabyte M32UC?

PC Gamers with high end rigs that can push 4K gaming at high refresh rates who are looking to shave monitor cost should seriously consider the Gigabyte M32UC. At $799, the M32UC makes 4K/144Hz gaming as attainable as ever with some noteworthy extras.

Buy it if...

You want a value packed 4K 144Hz monitor

The Gigabyte M32U offers a lot of bang for buck at its $799 price point. Beyond excellent image and performance quality, the amount of features packed in are commendable.

You need a lot of connectivity options

Beyond two HDMI ports and one Display Port for multiplatform gaming, there a bit more than a handful of USB options as well.

You want a feature rich package

The KVM system is a pretty cool addition for gamers looking to control their phone or tablet while gaming and the OSD Sidekick app makes user customization extremely personable.

Don't buy if...

You want better external speakers

The internal speakers on the Gigabyte M32U are bad. However, most serious gamers are going to have a solid headset anyway.

You need picture quality to be great from the start

The amount of customization and settings available on the M32U are admirable as they lead to fantastic image quality. You’re going to need them because the base settings for image quality aren’t the best.

(opens in new tab) BenQ EX3410R

The BenQ EX3410R is an ultrawide wonder with excellent, crisp visuals and speedy, responsive performance. The 21:9 display panel is only 3440 x 1440p, so not a full 4K experience, and it is generally more expensive as well. Read the full BenQ EX3410R review

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB3 (XB273K)

The Acer Predator series has a ton of excellent products for PC gamers, but the Predator XB3 (UXB273K) goes further than most with a strong feature set, fast display, and crisp 4K resolution. It does cost more though, so you're paying for privilege here. Read our full Acer Predator XB3 (XB273K) review

Gigabyte M32UC: Report Card

Value For the price, the M32UC packs in a whole lot of performance and features that make it an exceptional value. 5 / 5 Design The M3210UC is solid enough, but plastic components and terrible speakers really drag things down a bit. 3.5 / 5 Features The coolest feature, Gigabyte KVM, is a way of managing device inputs from a single controller, using a simple, single switch. 4 / 5 Performance From the color performance to the refresh rate and pixel response, this monitor is a top-tier performer, no matter what it's price tag says. 5 / 5