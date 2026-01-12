Changes to the ChatGPT web app suggest ChatGPT Jobs could be incoming

A dedicated dashboard might focus on job searching, preparation, and training

The company already offers OpenAI Certifications to upskill 10m Americans by 2030

OpenAI is reportedly set to begin testing a new 'Jobs' feature within ChatGPT to help users focus on career development, offering training and upskilling opportunities and facilitating career changes.

Tech industry export Tibor Blaho noted changes to ChatGPT's web app, suggesting this could be OpenAI's next project after recently lifting the wraps off a dedicated Health dashboard, which links with data from Apple's HealthKit, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, and more.

And, it's been suggested the new Jobs dashboard could work in a similar way, accessed via a new tab in the sidebar with its own experiences and integrations.

Is OpenAI working on ChatGPT Jobs?

By introducing a new Jobs tool, OpenAI could help users improve their resumes and cover letters, identify suitable roles, show them how to stand out with upskilling plans, and compare job opportunities based on their goals.

The company has already been experimenting with some similar tools. In September 2025, Applications CEO Fidji Simo announced plans to expand the OpenAI Jobs Platform, which connects employers with people who specifically have AI skills.

"And we’ll use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer," Simo wrote.

At the same time, the company lifted the wraps off the new OpenAI Certifications scheme to drive progress forward towards its goal of certifying 10 million Americans by 2030.

A more centralized Jobs dashboard was already alluded to in that announcement, when Simo said: "We’ve still got a long way to go, but this is an important step in the right direction."

OpenAI has not formally announced work on a Jobs platform so any timeline is not yet clear, however the fact that changes are already being spotted means it could be sooner rather than later.

