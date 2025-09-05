OpenAI is taking on LinkedIn to find you your next job in AI - before it's too late

OpenAI reveals new Jobs Platform, launching mid-2026

Certifications are coming soon to back up Academy training

OpenAI wants to certify 10 million Americans by 2030 in line with US efforts

OpenAI has revealed two new schemes designed to prepare the current workforce for the future of AI-assisted roles.

The new OpenAI Jobs Platform and OpenAI Certifications will launch over the coming months as the ChatGPT maker declares it wants to support workers who are likely to be displaced by AI by making them more “fluent.”

OpenAI CEO of Applications Fidji Simo already highlighted the solid work OpenAI has done in democratizing access to generative AI by offering a free version of ChatGPT, but the company acknowledged there’s more to be done.

OpenAI will soon have a jobs platform and training opportunities

“We want to put AI, and the power that comes with it, in the hands of as many people as possible,” Simo wrote.

The company admitted AI can be disruptive, and while it can’t eliminate this disruption, it can at least prepare workers for the upcoming change.

Expected to launch in mid-2026, the OpenAI Jobs Platform will serve as an AI-powered hiring platform to match businesses with workers who are proficient in AI. Simo stressed that it would be equally as helpful for smaller recruiters as it would be for larger enterprises.

To create those AI-proficient workers, the company is also planning to launch OpenAI Certifications, which will set a new standard to verify competency and to reassure hirers.

Coming as a pilot in late 2025, it will demonstrate different levels of fluency to support the recently-launched OpenAI Academy, which offers free online courses that have already helped more than two million people.

OpenAI claims to have assessed which elements of worker upskilling have worked in the past: “We’re making sure the training we’re offering is deeply grounded in understanding the needs of employers and which skills they need to see in workers, so we can better match supply and demand.”

The two new programs are being launched to support ongoing White House efforts to improve AI literacy – OpenAI has committed to certifying 10 million Americans by 2030.

OpenAI confirmed with TechRadar Pro that these new launches are only destined for the US at the moment.