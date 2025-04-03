Most workers are greatly overestimating their AI skills

Pluralsight survey finds 77% of workers admit to pretending they know more about AI than they do

Many workers consider using AI to be lazy, especially leaders

93% of employees are worried about losing their job to AI

Nine in 10 (91%) UK tech workers claim to be AI-savvy, yet three-quarters (77%) admit to pretending they know more about AI than they actually do, new research has claimed.

The findings from Pluralsuggt come at a critical point for many organizations, with 86% of UK businesses either using or planning to use AI and 93% fast-tracking AI initiatives in the past six months.

However, popular misconceptions around the tech continue to plague businesses, preventing the effective deployment and utilization of AI.

AI misconceptions are leading to a lack of AI transparency

Pluralsight found that two in three (59%) workers say that AI use is seen as lazy, rising to three in four (73%) at the C-suite level.

As a result, nearly one-third (31%) hide their AI use due to fear of judgment and two-thirds (65%) have observed colleagues using AI without admitting it, highlighting the need for more ethical AI use guidelines and consistent strategies.

“Without a clear understanding of the right ways to use AI, UK businesses risk wasted investment, inefficiencies and even security threats,” Pluralsight Chief Technology and Product Offixer Chris McClellan said.

“Using AI at work isn’t about cutting corners. When used correctly, it’s a way to increase efficiency and alleviate talented workers from routine tasks,” McClellan added.

More broadly, a considerable majority (93%) of workers are still concerned that AI tools could replace their jobs, even though 44% of firms have actually added more roles due to AI growth and a further 87% stated they’re likely to replace or outsource roles just to tackle the AI skills gap.

Highlighting just how important it is for workers to upskill in AI, Pluralsight’s study revealed that only 6% do not factor in AI skills when hiring, with 94% agreeing that staying up-to-date with AI skills is the best way to ensure having a job.

“The key for tech workers isn’t to resist AI; it’s about leaning into upskilling. Employees who proactively learn to work alongside AI will be the ones shaping the future of the workplace, not being replaced by it,” McClellan concluded.