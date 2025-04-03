Most workers are greatly overestimating their AI skills

News
By published

Workers say they’re more au fait with AI than they really are

Artificial intelligence India
(Image credit: Google)
  • Pluralsight survey finds 77% of workers admit to pretending they know more about AI than they do
  • Many workers consider using AI to be lazy, especially leaders
  • 93% of employees are worried about losing their job to AI

Nine in 10 (91%) UK tech workers claim to be AI-savvy, yet three-quarters (77%) admit to pretending they know more about AI than they actually do, new research has claimed.

The findings from Pluralsuggt come at a critical point for many organizations, with 86% of UK businesses either using or planning to use AI and 93% fast-tracking AI initiatives in the past six months.

However, popular misconceptions around the tech continue to plague businesses, preventing the effective deployment and utilization of AI.

AI misconceptions are leading to a lack of AI transparency

Pluralsight found that two in three (59%) workers say that AI use is seen as lazy, rising to three in four (73%) at the C-suite level.

As a result, nearly one-third (31%) hide their AI use due to fear of judgment and two-thirds (65%) have observed colleagues using AI without admitting it, highlighting the need for more ethical AI use guidelines and consistent strategies.

“Without a clear understanding of the right ways to use AI, UK businesses risk wasted investment, inefficiencies and even security threats,” Pluralsight Chief Technology and Product Offixer Chris McClellan said.

“Using AI at work isn’t about cutting corners. When used correctly, it’s a way to increase efficiency and alleviate talented workers from routine tasks,” McClellan added.

More broadly, a considerable majority (93%) of workers are still concerned that AI tools could replace their jobs, even though 44% of firms have actually added more roles due to AI growth and a further 87% stated they’re likely to replace or outsource roles just to tackle the AI skills gap.

Highlighting just how important it is for workers to upskill in AI, Pluralsight’s study revealed that only 6% do not factor in AI skills when hiring, with 94% agreeing that staying up-to-date with AI skills is the best way to ensure having a job.

“The key for tech workers isn’t to resist AI; it’s about leaning into upskilling. Employees who proactively learn to work alongside AI will be the ones shaping the future of the workplace, not being replaced by it,” McClellan concluded.

You might also like

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
Polygonal vector illustration of the virtual private network&#039;s shield reading VPN and world map on the background

5 reasons VPNs are obsolete and what businesses should use instead
Judge sitting behind laptop in office

The AI copyright conundrum
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW

The iPhone 17 Pro might have a shorter distance optical zoom than its predecessor – here’s why that could be a good thing
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The iPhone 17 Pro might have a shorter distance optical zoom than its predecessor – here’s why that could be a good thing
Jack Black&#039;s Steve stands in front of some flames in A Minecraft Movie
'We had to have the same approach': A Minecraft Movie's simple title was chosen for one very big reason, director says
Hyundai Pleos
Hyundai reveals its new take on Android Automotive – as Apple CarPlay update update delivers 3 useful new features
Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event
Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event live – our favorite Windows, Surface and Xbox memories and what we expect to see
Man using Gemini Live on an phone.
Google confirms Gemini Live's next big AI upgrade will be widely available on Android – with one catch
Nikon Z5 II camera in person&#039;s hand
Nikon unveils the Z5 II full-frame mirrorless camera – entry-level just got better, and pricier
A Nintendo Switch 2 console on a Zelda background
The 'Switch 2 doesn't contain any Switch hardware,' Nintendo explains its new platform and what games will be compatible
A person holding a phone looking at a scam text with warning signs around
438 crypto masterminds are responsible for the majority of pump-and-dump crypto coin schemes globally, researchers find
Nintendo Switch 2 release date
We just got our first look at the eShop on the Nintendo Switch 2
Tinder&#039;s The Game Game
Tinder’s new ‘Game Game’ is like speed dating a vocal AI