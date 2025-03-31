UK firms are struggling to scale AI across their business

News
By published

AI usage remains siloed, report claims

Business people looking at a laptop screen together.
(Image credit: Pexels)
  • Asana claims two-thirds of UK companies are struggling to scale AI usage
  • Businesses are more focused on financial ROI than worker satisfaction
  • AI is also seen as a tool for solo use, not for team collaboration

Over two-thirds (67%) of British companies are failing to scale AI tools across their organizations, noting a distinctive ‘leadership bubble’ where the technology doesn’t get disseminated more broadly, new research has claimed.

Figures from Asana claim senior leaders are 66% more likely to be early adopters than their employees, with managers 38% more likely to use AI weekly than regular workers.

On the flip side, there’s 32% more concern over job security among workers than leaders, with regular employees 39% more sceptical than leaders.

Managers are more likely to use AI than employees

Notably, fewer than one in four (23%) companies track employee satisfaction with artificial intelligence, even though three in five (59%) track financial ROI, highlighting the lack of a holistic approach to the deployment of the technology.

According to Asana, those that do track employee satisfaction are 32% more likely to see AI adopted across all job levels.

The company likens the technology to a personal assistant, saying that nearly half (49%) of AI workflows are built for individual use, not team collaboration.

Among the teams most likely to collaborate better through the use of AI are IT and engineering, IT and HR, finance and legal, marketing and IT, and marketing and finance.

The company’s report calls for businesses to assess how their teams work together before considering how they can effectively deploy AI that can be used by team members of all levels.

“Teams are operating in silos, workers are more likely to continue using AI for solo use rather than unlock AI use within teams - and crucially, across different team functions, where we are seeing the strongest impact from AI,” said Dr Mark Hoffman, Collaborative Intelligence Lead at Asana’s Work Innovation Lab.

By increasing employee dialogue, tracking satisfaction and addressing concerns like job security, Asana says that businesses will be able to shift from solo experiments to collaborative approaches with more ease.

You might also like

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
ai distillation

AI Agents: why your enterprise needs a semantic layer for true intelligence
Hands working on laptops touching diagram of chain and encrypted blocks

Businesses are looking to reindustrialization for their next big investment
Man having Windows 11 problems with his laptop

Microsoft looks to be making a big change to how you install and log in to Windows 11 – and I’m not happy about it at all
See more latest
Most Popular
Man having Windows 11 problems with his laptop
Microsoft looks to be making a big change to how you install and log in to Windows 11 – and I’m not happy about it at all
Two phones on a blue background showing the Pixel Weather app
The Pixel Weather app's radar map has mysteriously disappeared and no one knows why
Hands working on laptops touching diagram of chain and encrypted blocks
Businesses are looking to reindustrialization for their next big investment
The Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit app
Fitbit users rejoice, your app just got an overhaul and you can keep your Fitbit account a bit longer
Person adjusting Philips Hue wireless camera on wall
Your Philips Hue cameras are getting a free upgrade to boost their battery life
CRKD Neo S Linkin Park Edition
The CRKD Neo S Linkin Park Edition controller has me confusing what is real, but it absolutely is coming soon
The new Boulies MagVida desk being used for gaming.
The Boulies MagVida looks like a great standing desk, but I'm most excited about its easy assembly process and free magnetic accessories
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini’s ‘most intelligent AI model’ yet is now available for free - here are 3 ways you can use its incredible reasoning capabilities
Apple Watch app health
An Apple a day? Your iPhone could soon have an AI Doctor thanks to a new iOS 19 Health app
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
Data needed for GenAI is putting businesses at risk