Naughty, naughty! More than a third of IT workers are using unauthorized AI, despite risks of shadow tech looming large
Employees stay silent on AI use to avoid being seen as unskilled or replaceable
- Nearly 40% of IT workers admit to secretly using unauthorized generative AI tools
- Shadow AI is growing as training gaps and fear of layoffs fuel covert use
- AI tools used without oversight can leak sensitive data and bypass existing security protocols
As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in the workplace, organizations are struggling to manage its adoption responsibly, new research has said.
A report by Ivanti has claimed the growing use of unauthorized AI tools in workplaces is raising concerns about deepening skill gaps and increasing security risks.
Among IT workers, over a third (38%) admit to using unauthorized generative AI tools, while nearly half of office workers (46%) say some or all of the AI tools they rely on were not provided by their employers.
Some companies allow the use of AI
Interestingly, 44% of companies have integrated AI across departments, yet a large portion of employees are secretly using unauthorized tools due to insufficient training.
One in three workers say they conceal their AI usage from management, often citing the “secret advantage” it provides.
Some employees avoid disclosing their use of AI because they don’t want to be perceived as incompetent.
With 27% reporting AI-fueled impostor syndrome and 30% worried their roles may be replaced, the disconnect is also contributing to anxiety and burnout.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
These behaviors point to a lack of trust and transparency, emphasizing the need for organizations to establish clear and inclusive AI usage policies.
“Organizations should consider building a sustainable AI governance model, prioritizing transparency and tackling the complex challenge of AI-fueled imposter syndrome through reinvention,” said Ivanti’s Chief Legal Counsel, Brooke Johnson.
The covert use of AI also poses a serious risk. Without proper oversight, unauthorized tools can leak data, bypass security protocols, and expose systems to attack, especially when used by administrators with elevated access.
Organizations must respond not by cracking down, but by modernizing. This includes establishing inclusive AI policies and deploying secure infrastructure - starting with strong endpoint protection to detect rogue applications and ZTNA solutions to enforce strict access controls in distributed environments.
Ivanti notes AI isn’t the problem; the real issues are unclear policies, weak security, and a lack of trust. If left unchecked, shadow AI could widen the skills gap, strain mental health, and compromise critical systems.
You might also like
- Check out the best AI phones on the market
- Here is our list of the best AI website builders on the web
- After AI, Nvidia wants to own a slice of that sweet trillion-dollar cybersecurity pie
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.