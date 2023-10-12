Jabra promo codes for October 2023

By James Pickard
published

You can use these 12 Jabra promo codes for special savings on speakers, headphones and more from the manufacturer.

code
Jabra: Score 15% off your next purchase by adding this coupon code
Ends: Thu 12 Oct 2023
Jabra sale: up to 65% off headphones and audio products
Ends: Wed 25 Oct 2023
Jabra sale: up to 50% off refurbished earbuds
Ends: Mon 16 Oct 2023
Jabra: Claim 30% off for you and 20% for a friend with referrals
Ends: Wed 2 Oct 2024
Jabra: Grab wireless sports headphones now only $120
Ends: Sat 28 Sept 2024
Jabra: Score free shipping on purchases over $99.99
Ends: Mon 30 Sept 2024
Jabra: Purchase wireless earbuds for $80
Ends: Mon 30 Sept 2024
Jabra: Free 100 day returns
Ends: Thu 26 Sept 2024
Jabra sale: $204 off the speak 810 ms speakerphone
Ends: Wed 18 Oct 2023
Jabra sale: $193 off the engage 75 stereo
Ends: Mon 16 Oct 2023
Jabra sale: $155 off the evolve2 85 headphones
Ends: Tue 17 Oct 2023
Jabra sale: $108 off the evolve2 75 headphones
Ends: Tue 17 Oct 2023
FAQs

When will my Jabra order ship?

Orders from Jabra are processed in one business day and will then be shipped from the company's warehouse via the delivery method you have chosen at the checkout. That means if you chose 2-day delivery then it will take three business days to arrive. If an item is out of stock you can expect a 2-3 week delay. Jabra also doesn't offer partial shipments, so if you've ordered multiple products then all will be dispatched at the same time when available.

What is Jabra Direct?

Jabra Direct is the company’s headset optimization software program, which should work with most Jabra audio gear. It gives you the ability to automatically download the latest software updates for your Jabra headset, customize your audio protection levels depending on listening activity, and remote call control of softphones from your headset instead of the respective app (Skype, etc.). Just think of it as a fancy headset dashboard that’s especially useful for listening at your computer or in a call center setting.

What does the Jabra warranty cover?

Jabra warranties differ depending on the product. On its Warranty & Service page, it lists two types of product categories and their separate warranty pages. Both consumer and business products have specific warranty conditions on their respective pages. The consumer one even has the specific model names for each product, so you know which warranties apply to your purchase.

What is the Jabra refund policy?

Jabra offers a 100-day money-back guarantee that starts from the day your product is shipped. You need to contact Jabra and supply your order number if you wish to make use of this to return your product. This returns policy only applies to items bought directly from Jabra and not other marketplaces or retailers.

Hints and tips

Shop from the Jabra deals page: Jabra has a dedicated deals page for all of its discounted items. You can browse for items of interest or search to see if there’s a compatible product that you’re looking for in the discount pile. If there are too many products to sift through, you can use the “Filters” field or price search to further narrow your results.

Shop Jabra refurbished items: Jabra’s refurbished items are sold through its deals page, but it can be tricky to know how to filter them out. At the top of the deals page, there's a “Filters” field underneath the big blue banner that reads “Deals from Jabra” in bolded yellow letters. Click Filters and select the “Refurbished products” bubble to filter only refurbished products into your search results. Note that these will only include select items as not every item will have refurbished versions available.

Refer a friend: Jabra has a referral program that gives the referrer 30% off their purchase and the referee 20% off of theirs. However, this is contingent on two conditions. First, you need to create a Jabra account. Second, you need to refer a friend who will actually claim the referral code you gave them before you get the 30% off.

Spend at least $100 to get free shipping: Jabra offers free shipping for orders over $99.99. Many items cost less than that, so it might be beneficial to add accessories to your order (that you would’ve gotten later) or bundle with friends to save on shipping.

How to use Jabra promo codes

1) Copy your Jabra promo code to your clipboard.

2) Click the cart icon in the upper right corner of the Jabra website. At the bottom of the cart should be two questions, including “Do you have a promo code?”. Click “Do you have a promo code?” to open a text field where you can paste your code.

3) Paste your promo code in the appropriate text field and click Apply. It will recalculate the price and highlight the new total in red, if it changes.

About Jabra

Jabra is an audio technology brand owned by GN Audio, a subsidiary of the Danish company GN Group. It’s known for manufacturing headphones, headsets, hearing aids, earbuds, speakers, and other sound and listening equipment that can be used in a consumer or office setting. Many companies claim that their products can be used for a business setting, but Jabra especially leans into its business solutions. In addition to consumer electronics, it offers office-oriented services like consulting for workspace layouts and equipment tailored to specific platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Skype. Jabra Enhance, its hearing enhancement line, also stands out as one of its most notable successes with at least 95% of customers claiming that they were able to hear significantly better with one of its hearing aids. At TechRadar, we've reviewed a selection of Jabra audio products - you can read more in the likes of our review of the Jabra Evolve2 75 Headphones and Jabra Hybrid Working in a Box review. If you're looking to save money on your next audio product purchases, you can find the latest Jabra promo codes to help you save on your next order on this page.

James Pickard James Pickard Senior Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

