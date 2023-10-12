FAQs

When will my Jabra order ship? Orders from Jabra are processed in one business day and will then be shipped from the company's warehouse via the delivery method you have chosen at the checkout. That means if you chose 2-day delivery then it will take three business days to arrive. If an item is out of stock you can expect a 2-3 week delay. Jabra also doesn't offer partial shipments, so if you've ordered multiple products then all will be dispatched at the same time when available.

What is Jabra Direct? Jabra Direct is the company’s headset optimization software program, which should work with most Jabra audio gear. It gives you the ability to automatically download the latest software updates for your Jabra headset, customize your audio protection levels depending on listening activity, and remote call control of softphones from your headset instead of the respective app (Skype, etc.). Just think of it as a fancy headset dashboard that’s especially useful for listening at your computer or in a call center setting.

What does the Jabra warranty cover? Jabra warranties differ depending on the product. On its Warranty & Service page, it lists two types of product categories and their separate warranty pages. Both consumer and business products have specific warranty conditions on their respective pages. The consumer one even has the specific model names for each product, so you know which warranties apply to your purchase.

What is the Jabra refund policy? Jabra offers a 100-day money-back guarantee that starts from the day your product is shipped. You need to contact Jabra and supply your order number if you wish to make use of this to return your product. This returns policy only applies to items bought directly from Jabra and not other marketplaces or retailers.

Hints and tips

Shop from the Jabra deals page: Jabra has a dedicated deals page for all of its discounted items. You can browse for items of interest or search to see if there’s a compatible product that you’re looking for in the discount pile. If there are too many products to sift through, you can use the “Filters” field or price search to further narrow your results.

Shop Jabra refurbished items: Jabra’s refurbished items are sold through its deals page, but it can be tricky to know how to filter them out. At the top of the deals page, there's a “Filters” field underneath the big blue banner that reads “Deals from Jabra” in bolded yellow letters. Click Filters and select the “Refurbished products” bubble to filter only refurbished products into your search results. Note that these will only include select items as not every item will have refurbished versions available.

Refer a friend: Jabra has a referral program that gives the referrer 30% off their purchase and the referee 20% off of theirs. However, this is contingent on two conditions. First, you need to create a Jabra account. Second, you need to refer a friend who will actually claim the referral code you gave them before you get the 30% off.

Spend at least $100 to get free shipping: Jabra offers free shipping for orders over $99.99. Many items cost less than that, so it might be beneficial to add accessories to your order (that you would’ve gotten later) or bundle with friends to save on shipping.