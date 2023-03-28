LastPass coupons for March 2023

FAQs

Can I get a free trial of LastPass? There is a freemium version of LastPass, which is a great way of experiencing the benefits of this password management software. However, this edition only syncs across the computers you own, or your mobile devices. It’s not possible to do both with this free version. Simply head to the LastPass website, where you’ll be able to choose from a 30-day free trial too, as well as a LastPass Business option, which is available free for 14 days and has more power tools for business-focused needs.

What are the benefits of the paid-for version of LastPass? You’ll get more features and functionality with a LastPass subscription package. This means lots of useful tools, such as the LastPass password generator for creating better log-in information along with unlimited passwords, plus secure storage too.

Does LastPass offer coupon codes for students? LastPass doesn't currently appear to offer discounts for students, although it is possible to use the freemium edition of the password management software, just as long as you have fairly basic requirements.

LastPass hints and tips

If you’re hoping to make savings on a LastPass subscription then the following hints and tips might help get you discounted software.

While LastPass isn’t well-known for its extensive coupon code discounts, the company has been known to offer deals and sales incentives during the holiday season. Keep an eye out for savings around major events such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday too.

LastPass does offers trial versions of its software, which alongside the freemium edition, lets you explore all of the features found inside this password manager software. Even business users can try out the full suite of tools in the Business edition before committing to a subscription package.

You might find the freemium edition of LastPass good, but it does offer limitations on the features and functions front. If you’ve got a growing number of password and other log-in details to manage it makes much better sense to head for a paid-for package.

Remember that LastPass has developed a range of packages, which have been designed to meet the needs of different users. If you’ve got a family, you’ll find much better value is offered by signing up for the Families subscription, rather than purchasing several individual packages.

If you’ve got growing business needs for your LastPass product then you’ll want to opt for the Business package. This comes with many more features and functions and LastPass keeps on beefing it up too. Recently, for example, the company has started to offer paid-for add-ons, which let you expand the package to provide all-around identity protection.

How to use LastPass coupons

If you can find them, LastPass codes can help you save money on the cost of a password manager subscription.

For the most part, you’ll find that the LastPass websites doesn’t have an area where you can enter any discount coupon codes.

If you can't find anywhere to use your code, it may be a better idea to sign up for a subscription as discounts are often applied, especially on longer LastPass sign-ups.

For example, if you head to the LastPass website and choose a two year subscription it is very likely you’ll be able to secure a discount from this longer contract option.

Prior to that, it's a good idea to keep an eye out for any LastPass sales that might be happening. Alternatively, lookout for any LastPass free trials that could prove to be a useful introduction to the password manager software. There are a few to choose from.

What are the core features of LastPass?

Password manager software is pretty much an essential requirement if you’ve got a growing number of log-in details to manage. LastPass has been designed to tackle this common conundrum head on and the company has created several products that are aimed specifically at certain user groups.

LastPass keeps things fairly simple too, which is good news if you’re keen to sign up for one of its subscription packages. If you’re just looking to explore what it has to offer then the Free edition is a great place to start and it also includes a 30-day trial of the Premium edition too. It features unlimited passwords, access on one device, lets you save and autofill passwords and offers one-to-one password sharing. There’s also a passwordless login setup and a password generator too.

Premium ramps things up with all of the features of the free edition, plus access on all devices and one-to-many sharing. There’s 1GB of encrypted file storage, a security dashboard, dark web monitoring, emergency access and personal customer support. The Families package is obviously a better bet if you have offspring to consider as it has all the Premium features plus 6 individual, encrypted vaults, a family manager dashboard and the ability to group and share items in folders. Rounding it out is individual encrypted storage along with personal security dashboards and notifications.

LastPass offers a couple of business-focused packages too, with Teams and Business respectively. Teams has slightly less features and functions while Business is brimming over with great tools. It includes unlimited users, 1200-plus pre-integrated SSO apps and customizable user management amongst many other feature highlights.