MacPaw Coupon Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does MacPaw offer Black Friday deals? MacPaw is well known for having a Black Friday sale during the annual event, and 2023 is no expection. This year, we're seeing up to 30% off selected products for the seasonal sale, with discounts expected to last until Cyber Monday. Be sure to keep an eye on this page for the latest MacPaw Black Friday deals, which we'll be adding as we find them.

Does MacPaw work for Windows users? It does. Although the MacPaw brand name suggests it might offer Mac-centric products, the company also has products that support Windows users. It’s quick and easy to cross-check product compatibility with your preferred operating system on the MacPaw website. Alternatively, contact MacPaw directly to double-check prior to purchasing as it will not issue a refund for any product purchased that does not support your operating system.

Is there a MacPaw student discount? Yes, there is a student discount option available and it is easy to use. Simply enter your student .EDU email address in order to confirm your student status. Once this information has been verified you’ll be able to claim up to 30% off your purchase from MacPaw.

Does MacPaw have a returns policy? MacPaw will accept refund requests as long as they are made within 30 days from when the product was first purchased. No surprisingly, they will not accept any refund if any purchase is deemed to have been made fraudulently. As a positive, MacPaw allows users to try their products before they commit to purchasing them, allowing you to explore the features of a demo version beforehand.

Is there a MacPaw customer service team I can contact? Help is always at hand via the MacPaw Customer Service team, which offers assistance through their Support Center. Methods available for customers include a contact form, a live chat feature and a helpful Knowledge Base hub. Alternatively, there is a contact number where you can reach them at +1 (877) 562-2729 for any license-related enquiries.

Hints and tips

Look out for the sales: MacPaw follows other tech retailers in that it often has sale periods during the course of the year. There are obvious periods of peak trading where discount are more obvious, such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the Christmas period as well as New Year too. During these sales it’s frequently possible to shave some money off the asking price of products, which along with using coupon codes can result in decent savings.

Save with a student discount: If you're studying, you can verify with a valid .EDU email address to get up to 30% off MacPaw purchases. Just head to the website and enter the relevant email address to view the exclusive student deals.

Register for the MacPaw newsletter: What better way to stay in touch with all of the latest MacPaw developments than to sign up for the official company newsletter. This will inform you of any updates to existing and new MacPaw software along with flagging up any promotional, sale or discount offers that might have landed. Users who have registered for the newsletter will often get first notice on these offers as well as being kept in the know of any forthcoming products or updates. It’s a great option and users can also unsubscribe if they no longer need to be updated regularly.

Longer subscriptions can save money: If you’re looking for the best deals then alongside making use of coupon codes it’s a good idea to consider a lengthier subscription period. Doing this can often mean you’ll enjoy a more generous discount, rather than heading in the direction of a several short-term subscriptions. If you’ve tried a MacPaw product and know you like it, a longer-term commitment should bag you a better discount. Buying multiple licenses for software works in much the same way too, with saving to be had if you have multiple devices to cover.

How to use MacPaw coupons 1. Select one of our MacPaw coupons you'd like to use, click "Get Code" to reveal it, and copy it for later.

2. Head over to the MacPaw website. You’ll need to redeem your coupon before adding items to your cart.

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the MacPaw store page and find the section labeled “Already have a coupon code”.

4. Click this section and you'll be able to enter your coupon details. Make sure to click "Apply" once you've pasted your MacPaw coupon code into the right box.

5. The MacPaw website will now display all items that are eligible for the discount associated with your coupon code.

6. Add the products you want to your basket and head to the checkout when you're ready to complete the purchase.

How we source coupon codes

Whether it's through our affiliate networks, the depths of the world wide web, or our connections with big name brands, here at TechRadar we use every tool at our disposal to source the latest codes. Our coupons team updates each of our pages multiple times a week with the most recent deals, including exclusive coupons negotiated by our Commercial team. We also include the latest sales info directly from retailers to offer the most up-to-date discounts around.

How we test coupon codes

Each coupon you find on TechRadar has been tested before being uploaded by our dedicated Deals & Offers teams. You’ll see a range of offers, from free shipping to student discounts, with savings available on all kinds of products & services. To make sure every coupon is ready to use, we don’t list any user-specific or one-time codes.

We also include all relevant information about coupons, such as expiry dates and any terms & conditions, near the ‘Get Code’ button. You can see the details for an individual offer by clicking on the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text below the code and expanding the code area.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

Although we do our best to ensure all listed codes are tried & tested, sometimes coupons expire or terms & conditions are changed before we can update pages. Our team works hard to make sure our coupons are active and work as intended, and should you encounter an issue when using one, we’ll work just as hard to help.

The best place to start is by checking the requirements. Click “View terms and conditions” to expand the code section and see any guidance on your chosen coupon. For example, you may need to meet a minimum spend, add other items to your basket to qualify for a multibuy offer, or confirm that your chosen code applies to the items in your basket (i.e. 10% off laptops).

If you’re still having issues using your code, you can email our customer service team on coupons.techradar@futurenet.com. Include as many details as possible - such as which code you used and which coupon page it’s listed on so our team can address your issue as fast as possible.

How we make money

When it comes to coupons, TechRadar earns money via a commission-based model. For every brand we have a coupon page for, we’ve negotiated a deal that means we earn a percentage of total basket value in commission back from every order.

Using this model means we can offer our coupons to our customers free of charge. You won’t pay any fees to add your chosen coupon to your basket - you’ll simply pay the final order total once your discount has been applied.