Traveling to Thailand? We've got your eSIM needs covered with this exclusive deal from Jetpac

As the weather turns colder, many travelers are setting their sights on a tropical escape, with Thailand often topping the list.

November in particular draws crowds from around the world for the Chiang Mai Lantern Festival, where thousands of glowing lanterns illuminate the night sky in a truly magical display.

If you’re planning to join the festivities, but want to stay connected with friends and family back home, an eSIM for international travel is your best shot - and Jetpac has an exclusive offer just for TechRadar readers.

Get 15% off on Jetpac data plans for Thailand Jetpac offers data plans in over 200 countries. For Thailand, plans start for 1GB with unlimited data also available. Users will be connected to Thailand's top local network providers, like AIS GSM. The installation process is simple and straightforward. All you need is the Jetpac app to start. Once you have decided which plan to get, use our code TECHRADAR15 for 15% off.

Why Jetpac?

In our Jetpac review, we praised the eSIM service as reliable, competitively priced, and well-suited for frequent travelers.

Its Thailand plans stand out for flexibility, offering up to an unlimited data plan, with users able to choose their preferred validity period between 3 to 30 days.

And if you are wondering what unique selling points are for Jetpac, it goes beyond the basics. Even if your data runs out, you’ll still have free access to essential apps like WhatsApp, Uber, Grab, and Google Maps, which makes it a thoughtful perk for travelers navigating on the go.

Jetpac also offers airport lounge access as an optional add-on where you can buy 1 to up to 6 passes, ideal for solo travelers, families, or groups. The passes are valid in more than 1300 airport lounges worldwide for 9 months from the date of purchase, with prices starting from $30.

Following the growing trend of subscription-based eSIMs, Jetpac has launched two membership options.

The JetFlex plan caters to frequent travelers, starting at $3 per month for 1GB of data across European countries, with 5GB and 10GB options available for $15 and $24 per month, respectively, an excellent value compared to competitors.

The JetPro plan is a premium membership designed for global travelers. For $45 per month, users get 7GB of data in over 100 countries and free monthly airport lounge passes.