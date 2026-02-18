<a id="elk-59abc1cf-f232-4b84-9b1c-e6c92d6de31b"></a><h2 id="a-huge-spike-in-reports-2">A huge spike in reports</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="5a2a8999-7c68-49a6-b90f-0c86f5e3429c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="XEqSNzgjBaRkkqoEGDz8Qj" name="Youtubedown-1" alt="A Downdetector graph showing reported YouTube issues" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/XEqSNzgjBaRkkqoEGDz8Qj.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="128e8a4f-e740-4822-9b40-3640ea135d53">If you're struggling with YouTube and YouTube TV right now, you're definitely not alone &ndash; there's been a huge spike of over 317,000 reports in the US and 38,000 in the UK.</p><p>The outage seems to be affecting both the website and mobile app for many, with the latter showing a 'something went wrong' message. In the US, YouTube TV is also down, with over 8,000 reports for the service, making this one of the biggest Google outages for some time.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>