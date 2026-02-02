TikTok took six days to fully restore services after an Oracle outage took parts of the app down

Severe winter weather caused a power outage, and several knock-on effects

This happened in the same month that TikTok's US ownership was complete

TikTok has confirmed its recent downtime was due to a power outage at one of its primary US data centers, operated by Oracle, which triggered knock-on effects for tens of thousands of servers.

The company outlined how a "major infrastructure issue" on January 26 caused "multiple bugs, slower load times, or timed-out requests," leading some creators' videos to show 0 views or likes.

Although the primary caused was identified and fixed pretty quickly, it took TikTok nearly a week to fully restore connections in some geographies.

TikTok outage caused by Oracle data center power issue

The company has since confirmed the power outage at Oracle's data center was caused by severe winter weather.

"The winter storm led to a power outage which caused network and storage issues at the site and impacted tens of thousands of servers that help keep TikTok running in the US," it noted.

"Over the weekend, an Oracle data center experienced a temporary weather-related power outage which impacted TikTok," Oracle spokesperson Michael Egbert said separately by email (via Reuters).

It's unclear which Oracle data center was impacted.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While full restoration was complete by Sunday, February 1, "significant progress" had been made one day after the incident was identified.

"We've made significant progress in recovering our US infrastructure with our U.S. data center partner," TikTok said on January 27, promising to deliver ongoing updates. The next update came five days later upon full restoration, triggering questions over the company's transparency and commitment to keeping customers informed.

The timing is also interesting – the US takeover was also complete in January, largely driven by Oracle data centers. TikTok USDS, an American consortium, now owns 80% of the company within the United States. ByteDance, the original owner, now only has a 20% share.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.