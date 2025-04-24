Google is demanding that some remote employees return to the office, or lose their jobs

Google is asking workers to come back to the office three days per week

Different teams will have slightly different mandates

Those unwilling or unable to adhere to the new policy will be asked to leave

Google is reportedly enforcing a new hybrid work model whereby employees are being asked to come to the office at least three days per week, and those who fail to comply could face consequences.

A CNBC report claims workers unwilling or unable to comply with the hybrid working policy will be offered voluntary exit packages.

However, it's not entirely black and white, because it looks like Google is not enforcing a company-wide mandate, and decisions could vary by team.

Google is heading back into the office

According to the reports, Google Technical Services workers must adopt the new hybrid working routine or accept the exit package. Employees from its People Operations (HR) team must return to the office three days per week if they live within 50 miles of an office, and remote-only workers could be ineligible for promotions unless they go hybrid.

For the AI Division, boss Sergey Brin has mandated in-office presence, adding that 60 hours per week is optimal for productivity.

It's not just renewed office working policies that are affecting Google staff, because the company has initiated numerous rounds of layoffs over the past couple of years, including redundancies in its HR and cloud divisions and further job losses in the Pixel and Android teams.

Despite efforts to cut costs, Google is still managing to perform well each quarter. In its final quarter of fiscal year 2024, it posted a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue. On February 5, CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company would "invest approximately $75 billion in capital expenditures in 2025."

Google isn't the only company to be enforcing new return-to-office (RTO) mandates, with IBM asking its workers to follow a similar three-day routine just last week.

TechRadar Pro has asked Google to confirm the details of its newly enacted policy, but we did not receive an immediate response.