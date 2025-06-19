Amazon is apparently forcing some workers to relocate to its main office hubs

Amazon workers in Seattle, Arlington and Washington DC workers could have to move closer to the office

Amazon has been relocating workers for months, citing boosted productivity

The company's office-working policy now stands at five days

Amazon is requiring some corporate workers to relocate closer to their managers and teams, targeting cities like Seattle, Arlington and Washington DC (via Bloomberg).

Unlike other similar moves, which have been communicated via email, the ecommerce giant is believed to be sharing the message via one-on-one meetings and town halls with those likely to be affected.

The report notes thousands of employees could be forced to move from across various teams, however the company's famously vocal workers are understandably frustrated with the decision.

Amazon is asking workers to relocate

Although relocating isn't always a problem for new starters, many mid-career workers are hesitant to move due to personal and financial challenges – a move would mean uprooting families, children switching schools and partners seeking other jobs.

Affected workers are said to have 30 days to decide, followed by a 60-day period to relocate or resign. It's also believed that those who refuse to relocate will not be receiving severance packages.

A company spokesperson said that Amazon's relocation trend has already been ongoing for more than a year, with CEO Andy Jassy previously claiming that in-person working boost ad-hoc interactions and, therefore, productivity.

Amazon now requires workers to come to the office five days per week, but that policy got delayed at the end of 2024 due to a lack of readiness – there simply weren't enough desks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We hear from the majority of our teammates that they love the energy from being located together, and whenever someone chooses to or is asked to relocate, we work with them to offer support based on their individual circumstances," a company spokesperson stated.

Some workers worry that the policy shift could be an effort to push workers away from the company – although thousands lost their jobs in 2022 and 2023, Amazon's layoffs in the years that followed have been relatively small (compared with other giants in the industry).

TechRadar Pro has reached out to Amazon for a comment, but we did not receive an immediate response.