Amazon stops return to office policy for US workers due to lack of office space

Amazon had announced full-time RTO mandate for January 2025

But the company still isn’t ready for the influx of desk workers

Some workers are worried RTOs are designed to push them away

Amazon’s return-to-office (RTO) policy has apparently been paused because the company doesn’t have enough office space in some locations.

New reports by Bloomberg and Business Insider state that insufficient office space in several of the ecommerce giant’s US locations has caused the temporary pause.

Already a controversial move that sparked widespread worker dissatisfaction, the news follows CEO Andy Jassy’s September announcement that workers would transition from their previous three-day office-working policy to a full-time mandate, which left a bitter taste in the mouths of many.

Amazon’s RTO isn’t working

The move would require workers to be in the office five days per week starting January 2, 2025, yet weeks before the policy is set to be enforced, and with office set to shut over Christmas and the New Year, the company has failed to provide enough office space.

Jassy had hoped that bringing people back into the office would enable better collaboration, cohesion and social benefits. The policy is more akin to pre-pandemic working setups, with assigned desks, rather than more flexible measures that have followed in the post-pandemic world of hybrid working.

Due to capacity limitations in offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, New York and Phoenix, some staff have been told that they might not need to go in full-time for another four months.

The company told GeekWire that most of its offices would meet the January 2 target, but acknowledged that some locations might be delayed.

Employees who were previously working remotely, or a hybrid of the two, have previously expressed concerns that returning to the office full-time would make it difficult for them. Many would have to relocate or change their lifestyles to suit, with some believing that RTO mandates are rolling out across tech giants, including Amazon, to get workers to resign.

News that the company has not prepared enough office space certainly reflects that sentiment, but this could just be a coincidence. TechRadar Pro put that notion to Amazon, but we did not receive an immediate response.