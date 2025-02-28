Not even Google is safe from job cuts - cloud, HR roles set to go

Google continues to lay off workers

Google logo at Made by Google
(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
Google is reportedly preparing to lay off workers from its “People Operations” and cloud businesses, as cut backs continue to hit tech giants across the world.

A report from CNBC claims the redundancies will take the form of voluntary resignations, which could be offered to US-based, full-time workers, beginning in early March 2025.

The upcoming changes have reportedly been confirmed via an internal memo shared by Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi, and they also stack up with CFO Anat Ashkenazi’s plans to continue cutting costs.

Google continues to cut jobs

Google looks to be targeting its higher earnings from levels four and five, offering them up to 14 weeks’ severance pay plus an additional week for every year’s service. Further details of redundancy packages have not been disclosed.

A company spokesperson added: “Our teams have continued to make changes to operate more efficiently, remove layers, and ensure they are set up for long term success.”

The news comes barely one month after Google announced it would be offering a similar voluntary exit program for workers in its Platforms & Devices group, affecting Pixel workers, Android employees and more.

Although the company has been working to make certain areas more efficient, CFO Anat Ashkenazi explained it’s not all bad news for Google’s workforce: “Second, we expect some headcount growth in 2025 in key investment areas, such as AI and Cloud.”

She reiterated her previous quarter comments about ongoing job cuts in certain areas, though: “And as I mentioned on the Q3 call, we’re doing that while also focusing on driving further efficiencies in how we operate the business.”

Still, these redundancies are just minor changes when compared with the company’s pandemic-induced layoffs in January 2023, when 12,000 Goolgers were sent packing.

Google confirmed with us: "To support our People Operations team’s innovative work ahead, we’re opening new roles and offering a voluntary exit program with severance for their US-based employees."

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

