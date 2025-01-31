Google offers ‘voluntary exit’ for any US employees working on Pixel, Android

Google opens “voluntary exit program” for Platforms & Devices workers

Android, Chrome, Pixel, Fitbit and more programs affected

Could this spell out more layoffs?

Google has opened up a voluntary exit deal for employees working on Pixel and Android projects after recently merging the hardware and software divisions into one.

9To5Google has confirmed US employees in the newly formed Platforms & Devices group received a “voluntary exit program” memo from SVP Rick Osterloh.

It means that Googlers responsible for Android (Auto, TV, Wear OS, XR), Chrome, ChromeOS, Google Photos, Google One, Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest could all be at risk of losing their jobs.

Google asks Platforms & Devices workers to resign

It’s believed the voluntary exit program only affects workers in the US, and it’s being framed as a move to support workers who feel they’re no longer suitable for their roles post-amalgamation. It also allows those who are not on-board with the company’s return to office mandate to leave with some additional financial support.

Details of the severance package have not been confirmed, and Google did not respond to TechRadar Pro’s request for more information.

However, some workers are worried that this is a sign of things to come. Previous layoffs were criticized for not being preceded by voluntary resignation offers – this new exit program could lead to layoffs if too many workers stay on. TechRadar Pro has also asked for Google’s take on this.

Google’s Q3 2024 revenue from subscriptions, platforms, and devices stood at $10.7 billion, up from $8.3 billion in the same period of 2023. We’re four days away from finding out how the company’s final quarter and full-year figures looked.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the workers’ front, jobs have been fairly insecure since Google started its cost-cutting journey. In 2023, 12,000 workers were made redundant in one blow; at least 11 other rounds of layoffs followed in 2024.