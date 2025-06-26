Intel will outsource marketing roles to Accenture and artificial intelligence

Company CEO Lip-Bu Tan pushes structural cuts to speed up operations

Marketing staff may help train replacements as layoffs are planned

Intel has begun informing its marketing staff that many of their roles will be outsourced to Accenture, which will use artificial intelligence to manage parts of Intel’s marketing efforts, potentially powered by Intel’s own processors.

This move is part of CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s broader plan to overhaul operations, cut costs, and speed up decision-making.

Intel revealed its plans with a statement describing Accenture as “a longtime partner and trusted leader,” and said it is expanding that relationship, with affected employees notified by July 11.

Significant changes to team structures

“The transition of our marketing and operations functions will result in significant changes to team structures, including potential headcount reductions, with only lean teams remaining,” Intel wrote in a staff notice. The company did not reveal how many employees could be affected by the cuts.

Intel added, “We are focused on modernizing our digital capabilities to serve our customers better and strengthen our brand.”

Intel describes the shift to Accenture as a way to streamline marketing work.

“We need to change our ‘go to market’ model to be more responsive to what customers want,” the company reportedly told its marketing team. “We have received feedback that our decision-making is too slow, our programs are too complex, and our competitors are moving faster.”

Intel is struggling to regain ground after losing market share in PCs, data centers, and AI chips. Its sales have dropped by about one-third in recent years.

“We are partnering with Accenture to leverage AI-driven technologies with the goals of moving faster, simplifying processes and reflecting best practices, while also managing our spending,” Intel told employees, adding that some staff may be asked to train their replacements during the handoff period.

A few days previously, manufacturing employees were warned that up to 20% of their jobs could be cut in July 2025.

